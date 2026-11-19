Denmark has approved President Donald Trump's Greenland security deal, expanding U.S. military access in the territory.

Denmark's parliament has approved President Donald Trump's landmark security agreement over Greenland. The vote, passed by 109 MPs present in the Folketing on Thursday, clears the final parliamentary hurdle for a deal that dramatically expands America's military presence in the Arctic territory.

The agreement—signed by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in September—follows months of diplomatic tensions over the president's repeated demands to acquire the strategically important territory. Crucial Points Under the deal, the United States will be permitted to establish new military facilities at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the northeast, while expanding operations at its existing Pituffik Space Base.

Also read Solana Foundation President Highlights Network Stress Tests from TRUMP Memecoin and Liquidation Events

However, the agreement strengthens Washington's influence over Greenland's security without transferring sovereignty over the island, which remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It explicitly recognizes Greenlanders' right to self-determination, but includes a significant condition should the territory eventually become independent. Under the agreement, Denmark and Greenland must ensure that any future independent Greenlandic state commits to remaining within NATO and assumes the existing defense obligations.

The arrangement has no expiry date and can only be amended by mutual agreement. The deal also gives Washington a say over sensitive foreign investments in Greenland and prevents countries outside NATO from establishing military facilities without the consent of all three governments. End of Tensions Trump has repeatedly argued that American control of Greenland is essential for U.S. national security, previously refusing to rule out military or economic measures to acquire the territory.

Advertisement

His remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis with Denmark, a fellow NATO member, and prompted concern among European governments about the future of the alliance. The September agreement was presented by Copenhagen as a way to strengthen Arctic security while protecting Danish sovereignty. Frederiksen said at the signing ceremony that the agreement "acknowledges and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.

" Nielsen welcomed the recognition of Greenland's political rights, saying: "The agreement recognizes that we are a people with the right to self-determination. " Greenland's parliament approved the deal on November 3 by 16 votes to none, although seven lawmakers abstained amid concerns about its long-term economic and political consequences. During that debate, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Múte Egede warned: "We must accept that peace and stability are no longer something we can take for granted.

" Opposition leader Pele Broberg questioned what Greenland would gain financially, arguing that the agreement offered insufficient benefits to a future independent state. In Copenhagen, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen submitted the agreement for parliamentary approval on October 22. It received broad support during its first reading on November 12, before being examined by the Folketing's foreign affairs and defense committee.

Following Danish parliamentary approval, it will enter into force when Denmark formally notifies Washington that the necessary procedures in both Denmark and Greenland have been completed. This is a developing story. More to follow. The vote, passed by 109 MPs present in the Folketing on Thursday, clears the final parliamentary hurdle for a deal that dramatically expands America's military presence in the Arctic territory.

The agreement—signed by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in September—follows months of diplomatic tensions over the president's repeated demands to acquire the strategically important territory. Under the deal, the United States will be permitted to establish new military facilities at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the northeast, while expanding operations at its existing Pituffik Space Base.

However, the agreement strengthens Washington's influence over Greenland's security without transferring sovereignty over the island, which remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. It explicitly recognizes Greenlanders' right to self-determination, but includes a significant condition should the territory eventually become independent. Under the agreement, Denmark and Greenland must ensure that any future independent Greenlandic state commits to remaining within NATO and assumes the existing defense obligations.

Advertisement

The deal also gives Washington a say over sensitive foreign investments in Greenland and prevents countries outside NATO from establishing military facilities without the consent of all three governments. Trump has repeatedly argued that American control of Greenland is essential for U.S. national security, previously refusing to rule out military or economic measures to acquire the territory.

His remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis with Denmark, a fellow NATO member, and prompted concern among European governments about the future of the alliance. The September agreement was presented by Copenhagen as a way to strengthen Arctic security while protecting Danish sovereignty. Frederiksen said at the signing ceremony that the agreement"acknowledges and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.

" Nielsen welcomed the recognition of Greenland's political rights, saying:"The agreement recognizes that we are a people with the right to self-determination. " Greenland's parliament approved the deal on November 3 by 16 votes to none, although seven lawmakers abstained amid concerns about its long-term economic and political consequences. During that debate, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Múte Egede warned:"We must accept that peace and stability are no longer something we can take for granted.

" Opposition leader Pele Broberg questioned what Greenland would gain financially, arguing that the agreement offered insufficient benefits to a future independent state. In Copenhagen, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen submitted the agreement for parliamentary approval on October 22. It received broad support during its first reading on November 12, before being examined by the Folketing's foreign affairs and defense committee.

Following Danish parliamentary approval, it will enter into force when Denmark formally notifies Washington that the necessary procedures in both Denmark and Greenland have been completed.