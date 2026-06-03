President Donald Trump announced that the final coat of protection for the Reflecting Pool has been completed as of 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

by CAITLYN FROLO & MINA ALLEN | The National News DeskWASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: U.S. President Donald Trump displays a rendering of his proposed renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The landmark is being painted as part of President Trump's efforts to repair Washington D.C. in preparation for the Nation's 250th birthday. President Donald Trump announced that the final coat of protection for the Reflecting Pool has been completed as of 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday. , Trump wrote, "The water will start flowing, shortly thereafter. The walking paths outside of the Pool will, likewise, be cleaned, sandblasted, and finished soon.

This will be the first time since the day it was built, 1922, that it has worked, and worked wonderfully, indeed!

" While signing executive orders in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump publicly announced the completion of the reflecting pool, adding that former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden could not finish what he had started. During the event, Trump used a large graph to show off the reflecting pool's massive scale by comparing it to some of America's biggest skyscrapers. The chart showed the 2,030-ft. reflecting pool alongside the Empire State Building, Freedom Tower and the Sears Tower.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: U.S. President Donald Trump displays a graph entitled "Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers" as he speaks on his renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The landmark is being painted as part of President Trump's efforts to repair Washington D.C. in preparation for the Nation's 250th birthday.

, saying the improvements will "preserve this iconic landmark for decades, and all at a fraction of the projected cost!

"A $34 million rehabilitation project completed during the Obama administration between 2010 and 2012 added pilings and upgraded filtration systems, but did not eliminate the leaks. Officials said millions of gallons of water continued to be lost each year. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Crews spray a new blue coating on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The repairs are part of President Trump's "Safe and Beautiful" campaign to clean up parks and monuments in the city. to apply a polyurea coating to the pool as a lower-cost alternative to a proposed $301 million granite reconstruction.

The project, carried out by a Virginia contractor, is expected to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million and be completed before July 4.the pool's new appearance, the long-term effectiveness of the coating and whether the project received adequate historic preservation review. Police have cleared out what was the biggest homeless encampment in York's history without having to make any arrests, according Commissioner Michael Muldrow. A barn in Perry County suffered significant damage after a fire late Tuesday night.

A member of the community has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Keisha Gonzalez and her two children. A Lancaster County man allegedly caused someone to drift in and out of consciousness during an assault last weekend, according to police. A stretch of road in Lower Allen Township is closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe burst. Cedar Cliff Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and West Shore Drive,





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