Trump says US naval blockade on Iran 'will now be lifted' — as he heads to Situation Room for 'final determination' on deal

Trump said he will shortly “make a final determination” on a potential agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, drop the US blockade of Iranian ports and begin nuclear discussions.

Nuclear Weapon or Bomb . The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” he wrote on Truth Social, laying out the list of terms included in the potential agreement.

“All water mines , if any, will be terminated enforces a maritime blockade against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, on April 24, 2026.

“The enriched material, sometimes referred to as ‘Nuclear Dust,’ which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States , in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.

“No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

” President Trump said Friday he will shortly “make a final determination” on a potential agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, drop the US blockade of Iranian ports and begin nuclear discussions. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta enforces a maritime blockade against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, on April 24, 2026.





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