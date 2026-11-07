Trump says US military carried out 'minor strikes' as Iran reports attack on Qeshm Island

President Donald Trump declined to say whether the U.S. was responsible for reported strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, while acknowledging that American forces have conducted limited strikes against Iranian air defenses during Operation Epic Fury.

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 2, 2026. declined Friday to say whether the U.S. was responsible for reported missile strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, while acknowledging that American forces have conducted limited strikes against Iranian air defenses.

Asked by a reporter whether the U.S. carried out the reported strikes, Trump responded,"I don't want to talk about it. We do minor strikes, but they knock out. They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device, and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five.

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" Iranian state media reported that two projectiles struck the Suza area of Qeshm Island, according to Reuters. Trump did not specify where the U.S. operation he described took place or whether it was connected to the reported strikes on Qeshm Island. Iran's IRGC says its ballistic missile range limit has been 'lifted for us' Iran IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 29, 2026.

claimed Saturday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' self-proclaimed limit of 1,200 miles on the range of its ballistic missiles has been"lifted for us.

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" Mohebbi made the remark during a news conference in Tehran where he was asked about the limit on missile ranges. Iran is not known to have missiles that can go beyond the 1,200-mile limit — a range that puts parts of Greece and the Balkans, the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and most of Egypt within reach, according to The Associated Press.

He did not say whether Iran had missiles capable of exceeding the limit, saying only Iran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make statements. The comments come after Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on Iran last Saturday to confront any threat"with an immediate, effective, and unrestricted geographical response. "