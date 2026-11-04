US Claims Victory as Trump Rules Out New Iran Strikes While Keeping B2 Bombers Ready

US President Donald Trump claims Washington is winning its strategic standoff with Tehran, citing successful economic pressure and military readiness while maintaining indirect nuclear talks.

US President Donald Trump declared on Monday that Washington is successfully achieving its strategic objectives in its ongoing standoff with Iran, while simultaneously ruling out any immediate military escalation. The President characterized the current geopolitical climate as a highly favorable position for the United States, asserting that the administration remains satisfied with the level of pressure being exerted on the Islamic Republic. This definitive statement on foreign policy came during a telephone interview conducted just hours before polling stations closed in the US congressional midterm elections. The timing signals a firm stance on international relations as the political landscape in Washington shifts following the vote.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump downplayed widespread speculation that he was preparing to escalate hostilities with Iran immediately following the electoral results. He insisted that American armed forces remain fully prepared to act if necessary, yet he also noted that direct military intervention might ultimately prove to be an unnecessary step. "I'm ready, we're ready. We are locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it," Trump stated. This comment emphasizes a posture of overwhelming strength combined with diplomatic restraint, suggesting that the current level of deterrence is sufficient to prevent further aggression without requiring direct military engagement.

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These remarks directly follow US air strikes on Monday that targeted specific sites on Qeshm Island located within the Strait of Hormuz. Washington described these operations as a defensive measure designed explicitly to safeguard American assets in the region. Trump maintained that an American naval blockade on Iranian ports is successfully stifling the country's economy, despite claims from some analysts that trade continues. He asserted that more crude oil is now moving through this critical maritime bottleneck than prior to the onset of the conflict. This suggests that the blockade has not completely severed economic lifelines but has significantly impacted operational efficiency for Tehran.

The President dismissed the notion that Washington is engaged in an active, full-scale war with Iran. "We're not really in a war, because we hit them with the B2 bombers and wiped out their nuclear potential incapacity," Trump said. He argued that the US has not really had a war with them in a long time, noting a gap of six months or more since the last major confrontation. The use of B2 bombers to neutralize nuclear potential serves as a primary example of the administration's strategy to exert pressure through precise, high-impact strikes rather than prolonged conventional combat.

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The US President's comments addressed strong signals from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a military strike could occur later in the week. Trump insisted that while the US military is prepared, the timing and necessity of such actions are under strict review. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran's position that the United States must first lift its sanctions before any meaningful negotiations can take place. This diplomatic impasse highlights the deep mistrust between the two nations, with Tehran viewing sanctions relief as a prerequisite for any dialogue.

Despite the heightened tensions and military posturing, Trump confirmed that indirect discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program are continuing. These talks focus on Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, which is estimated at approximately 454 kilograms. Trump noted that the uranium is stored securely, stating, "Even though it's under hundreds of tons of rock, I would say that I'm not happy that it will be there." This comment underscores the ongoing concern within the US administration regarding the security and potential proliferation risks associated with these materials.

The continuation of indirect talks suggests that both sides see some value in keeping channels of communication open, even amidst a hostile public stance and active military preparations in the region. Trump noted that the uranium stockpile is one of the things they discuss with Tehran, adding that they will see how that all works out in the coming months. The administration's ability to maintain pressure without escalating into a broader conflict will likely define its legacy in the region. International observers are closely watching for any shifts in rhetoric or action that might indicate a change in the current equilibrium.

Analysts suggest that the US strategy aims to squeeze Iran economically while avoiding a direct land war that could destabilize the entire Middle East. The success of this approach depends heavily on the resilience of the Iranian economy under sanctions and the willingness of Tehran to engage in substantive negotiations. As the US navigates its domestic political landscape, foreign policy decisions remain a critical area of scrutiny for voters and policymakers alike. The administration believes it has secured a brilliant situation by combining economic strangulation with credible military threats.

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The combination of military readiness, economic pressure, and ongoing diplomatic backchannels creates a complex landscape for regional stability. The use of stealth bombers to strike specific nuclear-related sites demonstrates a capability to decapitate adversary capabilities without occupying territory. This strategy relies on the assumption that economic hardship and the threat of further precision strikes will force Tehran into concessions. However, the insistence on sanctions removal by Iranian officials complicates any immediate path to de-escalation. The standoff continues to evolve as both nations test the limits of each other's resolve.

Future developments in this geopolitical crisis will likely hinge on the outcomes of the indirect nuclear talks and the subsequent response from Tehran to the ongoing blockade. The US position remains that it is getting everything it wants from the current pressure campaign. However, the persistence of the 454-kilogram enriched uranium stockpile remains a significant point of contention and risk. As the new political cycle begins in Washington, the administration faces the challenge of maintaining this delicate balance between force and diplomacy. The region remains on edge, awaiting the next move from either Washington or Tehran.