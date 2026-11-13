Trump says US could devastate Iran in three days as diplomatic efforts stall

President Trump said the US could cripple Iran’s bridges and industry in 3 days but is holding back at allies’ request.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia.

President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. said the United States could destroy critical Iranian infrastructure in just three days but claims he is holding back at the request of American allies in the Middle East, even as diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled.

Also read Report: Trump and Netanyahu clash in shouting match over restarting Iran war

The president claimed he could bring the conflict to an immediate end but said regional allies have urged him to take a more restrained approach. In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Trump described the military's ability to cripple Iran's bridges and manufacturing facilities. In one day, their bridges are gone. And in one day, their manufacturing capability is gone.

It would only take me three days. One day each," Trump said. The president claimed he could bring the conflict to an immediate end but said regional allies have urged him to take a more restrained approach.

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"I could end it immediately, but at the request of the nations that I'm looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way," Trump said. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Trump signaled Thursday that he sees little need for further negotiations with Tehran. In a post on Truth Social, the president declared that the United States no longer needs a deal with Iran, writing, "Those days have long since passed.

"to shift his attention away from Iran negotiations and toward domestic crime and fraud, raising questions about possible disagreements within the administration over its handling of the war. The move follows sweeping Republican losses in last week's midterm elections. Vance previously identified the Iran war as a major factor in the party's defeat, highlighting growing political pressure on the White House. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, defended the administration's strategy during an appearance on CNBC.

"What we are doing is working, and the IRGC, they're like a dangerous, cornered animal," Bessent said, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, is pressing Tehran to resume inspections of its nuclear facilities to determine the status of the country's nuclear material.

Iranian officials maintain that inspections cannot resume under current wartime conditions.that the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency is visiting Washington for meetings with CIA Director John Ratcliffe about the conflict. The talks come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly presses Trump to take a more aggressive approach toward Iran, underscoring the competing pressures facing the administration as the war continues with no diplomatic breakthrough in sight.

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