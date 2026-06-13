Trump says U.S. killed Tren de Aragua leader in airstrike

The U.S. military has killed Niño Guerrero, the alleged leader of Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua, President Trump announced Friday.

His social media post included a video that showed a projectile hitting a building, causing it to erupt in flames.

"Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong," Mr. Trump wrote. A video posted to Truth Social by President Trump on June 12, 2026, in connection with the killing of Tren de Aragua leader Niño Guerrero.in New York federal court on charges that included racketeering, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and cocaine conspiracy.

The State Department Also known as"The Unspeakable" or"The Big Eyebrow," Guerrero Flores ran Tren de Aragua for more than a decade, helping to grow it from a Venezuelan prison gang to a transnational organization with a presence throughout the Americas, including in the United States, federal prosecutors say. The indictment accused him of leading a criminal enterprise that trafficked drugs and people, extorted local populations and committed acts of violence.

Prosecutors allege that Guerrero Flores initially operated Tren de Aragua out of Tocorón Prison, directing gang members on the outside and collecting a fee from their activities. CBS News' partner network, BBC News,that Guerrero Flores was in and out of Tocorón Prison for years: He escaped in 2012 and was rearrested a year later. He was . He occupied an entire floor monitored by bodyguards, and the prison had a swimming pool, a zoo and a nightclub.

Last year's indictment alleged the Venezuelan government allowed him to"control the day-to-day operations of the prison.

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