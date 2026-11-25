President Donald Trump states Iran's regime toppling is possible but confirms US goal is stopping nuclear weapons, warning Democrats against cutting military funding.

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Israel's strategic objective to remove Iran's Islamic regime is likely achievable, yet he firmly maintained that regime change is not a priority for the United States. He emphasized that the primary American goal remains strictly focused on preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Trump also revealed that current military operations are funded through January, warning that congressional Democrats could undermine American success by attempting to restrict these operations.

Strategic Goals and Military Funding Limits

During remarks made at the White House turkey pardon ceremony, Trump clarified his stance on the conflict, stating he was never for or against the idea of toppling the Iranian government. He identified this clarification as a key criterion for his administration's approach. The President noted that his sole focus has been to ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear capabilities. He warned that if Congressional Democrats move to curtail military operations, they risk turning a current American victory into a strategic defeat.

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Trump emphasized that the United States has achieved significant military gains and can choose to end the conflict at any time. He questioned the political viability of any attempt to halt these operations while the U.S. holds such a strong position. The President stated he did not see how Democrats could succeed politically in restricting military options. He argued that the U.S. has already secured a decisive win and can put the war to bed whenever they choose.

Assessment of Iranian Military Capabilities

President Trump provided a stark assessment of Iran's current military status, describing their forces as largely ineffective. He stated that Iran possesses no viable army, navy, or air force, claiming they have been effectively wiped out in recent operations. Despite this, he acknowledged that Iran retains a limited capacity to fire missiles. Trump characterized the ongoing U.S. naval blockade as the greatest in history, noting that no Iranian ships have successfully passed through since its implementation.

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The President highlighted a temporary moratorium as the only exception to the total blockade success. He underscored the comprehensive nature of the restrictions placed on Iranian maritime movements. This assessment serves to bolster the argument that the U.S. and its allies have successfully degraded Iran's conventional military threats. The statement reinforces the administration's narrative of overwhelming operational superiority in the region.

Economic Pressure and Administrative Debate

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reinforced the administration's position by declaring that Iran's economy is completely underwater. He described the country's shadow banking system as the final financial lifeline for a bankrupt regime. Bessent argued that targeting this last source of funding is critical to pressuring Tehran. He stated that Iranian leaders are panicking due to the severity of the economic sanctions.

Inside the Trump administration, officials are currently debating whether targeting senior Iranian leaders would help conclude the conflict. Some advisors argue that removing top figures would increase pressure on the government in Tehran. Others warn that such actions could undermine ongoing negotiations and diplomatic efforts. This internal debate highlights the complexity of transitioning from military action to a political resolution.

Regional Alliances and Future Outlook

Earlier reports indicated that the Israeli military, Mossad intelligence agency, and the broader defense establishment last month pursued the overthrow of the Iranian regime. This creates a divergence between Israeli objectives and the stated U.S. priority of preventing nuclear proliferation. Trump's comments suggest he is aware of these differing approaches but maintains the nuclear issue as the central focus.

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Trump vowed that the conflict would not become another forever war, distinguishing his approach from previous administrations. He emphasized that the administration's objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. This stance aims to limit long-term entanglements while achieving immediate security goals. The President's remarks set a clear boundary for future military engagements and diplomatic strategies regarding Iran.