Trump says US does not need a deal with Iran, directs Vance to focus on domestic crime and corruption

President Donald Trump said the US no longer needs a deal with Iran and told Vice President JD Vance to focus on alleged crime and corruption in Democrat-run cities and states instead of diplomacy.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States does not need a deal with Iran, writing that the days for such an agreement have long since passed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US has already taken hundreds of billions of dollars from Iran and controls the Strait of Hormuz. We dont need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. Weve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and weve got their Strait, Trump wrote.

Also read Trump says no deal needed with Iran, closes down Vance negotiations

Trump Shifts Focus From Iran Deal

The post marked a notable shift, as Trump had repeatedly suggested before the midterm elections that a deal could be reached soon. Trump said in the same post that he wants Vice President JD Vance to focus not on diplomatic talks with Iran but on alleged corruption and crime in Democrat run Cities and States.

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The directive appeared to be a slap at Vance, who had reached out to hard-liner Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Irans Supreme National Security Council, days before the election in a bid to restart talks. Vance, a potential 2028 presidential contender, had said a day after Republican losses in last weeks midterm elections that talks could resume.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the presidents shift, since he had suggested numerous times before the election that the US could reach an agreement to resolve the conflict with Iran in the near future. Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!

Trump had written before the election. On Thursday, he also said the US would stick with its embargo and other sanctions to keep choking Irans economy, leaving it unable to significantly reconstitute its nuclear program. Trump has said he is open to other combat operations where appropriate. His post came two days after he predicted at an impromptu White House news conference that the war is going to be ending fairly soon.

Hours later, Trump made a rare call into C-SPAN and, when asked how much longer the war with Iran could last, said: We could knock it out fast, or we could knock it out over a short, not a long period of time. Trump has also said that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History.

US Readiness in Middle East

He added: Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is locked and loaded and ready to go. At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely. Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats. We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that Americas interests are at all times protected, Trump said.

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He had previously said: I believe well make a deal right after the election because it doesnt make sense for them not to. Theyre waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. Senator Marco Rubio has called Irans demands outrageous and ridiculous, including insistence that it be handed a stronger position than it had before Operation Epic Fury, such as the right to toll Strait of Hormuz traffic.

The president will not be played for a sucker again after recovering billions through last deals and this summers Memorandum of Understanding, which Iran undercut by attacking ships in the Gulf, according to supporters of the pressure campaign. A source tells The Post that the post was a message to Iran, not Vance: The Iranians should understand that the president is in the dominant position and able to exercise real strategic patience here.

Midterm Impact and Future Strategy

The source added that if Trump ever sees a smart deal worth looking at, hell send the VP to get it done. Some Republicans say the war was a big reason for the partys wipeout in the midterms. Trump has noted that, but has also declared he would do it again, because as he has said consistently for decades, Iran cannot be allowed to go nuclear.

NBC News reported last week that some of Trumps advisers have told him the window for restarting major combat was closing and that he should act before Democrats retake control of Congress in January, according to two US officials. That timeline would require him to make a decision on Iran within weeks.