Trump Names Stephen Miller Chief of Staff After Susie Wiles Departs Following Midterm Losses

President Trump announced Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff after Republicans lost Congress. Trump also told 60 Minutes he may make a few changes to his Cabinet.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Miller, the current deputy chief of staff, will take the top role starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Trump praised Wiles in a Truth Social post and said she will move to his political organization. He wrote that Miller is one of his most trusted advisors. Wiles, he said, has done an outstanding job and will continue to serve in the Trump political operation.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

Trump May Fire More Staff After Midterms

The shakeup may not stop with Wiles. In a 60 Minutes interview recorded hours before her exit, Trump told correspondent Ross Douthat he plans to terminate people from his team after Republicans lost their House and Senate majorities. When asked if he would fire anyone, Trump said, I do. He added, I love my Cabinet, I think they are good, but I will be doing maybe a few changes.

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The interview was taped before Trump announced Wiles would leave. His comments suggest the changes could extend beyond the chief of staff. The preview package released Friday night showed Trump teasing a potential Cabinet shake-up that would not stop at Wiles. Miller has long been a key member of Trump's inner circle.

He is a key architect of the administration's hard-line immigration policies. His promotion puts him at the center of the White House staff as Trump responds to the midterm losses. Wiles was the first woman to ever serve as White House chief of staff. She was a longtime adviser to Trump and a steely political operator.

Wiles Leaves After Historic Chief of Staff Tenure

Her departure comes almost immediately after the GOP's midterm thrashing on Tuesday. Wiles is the longest-serving White House chief of staff for Trump. Trump cycled through four chiefs of staff during his first four-year term. Her exit came months after she said she no longer showed evidence of breast cancer following months of treatment.

She went public with that diagnosis in March 2026. Wiles attended a roundtable with President Trump at the White House on October 21. Trump's interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes was recorded days after the midterm elections. The full interview preview was released Friday night.

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Miller Assumes Chief of Staff Role Monday

Trump said he loves his Cabinet but will be doing maybe a few changes. The comments suggest more staff turnover could follow. The White House has not announced any additional departures beyond Wiles. Miller will become chief of staff on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Wiles will move to the Trump Political Operation. Trump thanked her for her service as chief of staff and said she has done a great job.