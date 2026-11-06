Trump Says Stephen Miller Will Be Chief Of Staff, Replacing Susie Wiles

Stephen Miller is replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, Donald Trump said on Friday, in the first major post-midterm shake up.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! ”Miller has been the architect of Trump’s aggressive immigration and deportation policy, including ICE raids that led to protests across the country and, in Minneapolis, the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Also read Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff

Analysts say that the ICE raids and threats contributed to the loss of support among Latinos, who shifted heavily toward Democrats in theBut Trump and members of his administration are likely to face numerous investigations, and Miller’s choice is a signal that the president plans to fight those probes aggressively. Wiles wrote on X, “Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime.

I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.

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” Wiles, the first female chief of staff in history, remained in the White House as she underwent treatments for breast cancer earlier this year. Last year, she gave candid remarks to Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple, in which she talked of Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality” and JD Vance as an opportunist, among other criticisms of administration officials.

A major administration after a midterm drubbing is not unusual, but in choosing Miller, Trump appears to be doubling down on his immigration and other policies, as well as an impudent style. David Axelrod, senior advisor to Barack Obama, wrote on X, “Few did more to contribute to the debacle the GOP just endured that Stephen Miller. The backlash to his brutal ICE raids and natavist rants can be seen in returns all over the country.

And for that, he’s … Uniparty neocons should have never been invited into the admin to begin with. Trump was given the finger because he listened to them instead of his voters.