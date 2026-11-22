President Trump criticized Sen. John Cornyn for refusing to return a blue slip for judicial nominee T. Elliot Gaiser, while Sen. Ted Cruz described a tense confrontation over the blocked nomination.

President Trump told Fox News' Saturday in America that outgoing Texas Sen. John Cornyn is doing a tremendous disservice by blocking his pick to fill a judicial seat in Dallas.

Trump Criticizes Cornyn Over Judicial Nominee

Trump's comments come after Cornyn told The Associated Press he has no intention of returning the blue slip for T. Elliot Gaiser, a Department of Justice senior lawyer nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The blue slip tradition allows home state senators to weigh in on judicial nominees, giving them a say on who moves forward.

Also read Sen-Elect Scott Colum Disputes Trump Rally Line Claim

Returning a blue slip is equivalent to giving a thumbs up, while keeping the slip effectively blocks the process. Trump said, Everybody tells me he's outstanding and he's being held up by John Cornyn because John Cornyn's feelings were hurt. Trump added that Cornyn would have lost his primary by a lot and feels badly about it, but called him a nice guy while insisting he is doing a tremendous disservice because Gaiser is fantastic.

Advertisement

Trump also warned, We're going to have a radical left lunatic get in there, and we don't want that. Cornyn wrote on X later Saturday, If President Trump wanted to fill a judicial vacancy in Dallas, why did he wait until after the midterms to nominate someone?

He noted the seat has been vacant since 2025 and said the president nominated a non-Texan with little connection to the Lone Star State, no trial court experience, and who has not been appropriately vetted for a lifetime job. Cornyn said the Senate has a constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent, which is impossible without consultation. Still, he said he would like to work with the president to fill the seat while Republicans still have a Senate majority.

Cornyn said he forwarded an outstanding candidate highly rated by Senator Cruz's and his bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, who has now been interviewed by White House Counsel. All that is needed is an FBI background check, which they stand ready to do on a timely basis, Cornyn said, adding, Back to you, Mr. President. Time is of the essence. Sen.

Cruz Calls Cornyn Move Frustrating

Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called Cornyn's move really frustrating, describing to Fox News' Saturday in America a tense encounter he had with Cornyn this week in Washington. Cruz said, I came to him on the Senate floor, and I asked him to please let this judge go. I tried to make the case on the merits that he'd make a fantastic judge. I asked him, Will you just meet with him?

Because Cornyn refused even to meet with him. He wouldn't talk to him. He just said, no, no, no. Cruz said he told Cornyn, Look, you're going to give this seat to the Democrats. Why would you want to do that?

Advertisement

And unfortunately, he got very angry. He began screaming. He began cursing at me. Cruz said that after Republican losses in the midterm elections, all Republicans agreed, Let's do everything humanly possible to confirm every judge we can before the end of the year, because we know the Democrats are going to come in January, and I expect they're going to block all judicial confirmations.

Cruz Explains Gaiser Qualifications

Cruz told Fox News, We had two vacancies in Texas, one in Austin that we're moving forward with. And we'll have that judge confirmed by the end of the year. We had a second vacancy in Dallas, and the problem was that we did not have time to have a brand new nominee go through the paperwork, the FBI background check.

That takes weeks and weeks and weeks, and we simply didn't have time between now and the end of the year to get that done. Cruz said the White House proposed a different idea, which was to go with a senior lawyer at the Department of Justice, a man named Elliot Gaiser, an incredibly qualified judicial nominee. This is someone who was a law clerk at the U.S. Supreme Court for Justice Sam Alito.

He was a state solicitor general arguing cases before the United States Supreme Court, Cruz said. And he's right now the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, which is the senior constitutional advisor to the president and the senior constitutional advisor to the attorney general. Cruz also told Fox News he interviewed Gaiser and called him incredibly principled, smart, capable, ready. Cruz added that Gaiser was a fantastic nomination.

I was enthusiastic. Unfortunately, my colleague John Cornyn decided to block the nomination, and any one senator can block a district court nomination from your state. Cruz said Cornyn refused to return the blue slip, which basically means he vetoed it, and the result is the seat is going to remain vacant. The people of Dallas are not going to have a judge in that seat. And he basically gave the seat to the Democrats, Cruz said.