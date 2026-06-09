'The pilots are fine. Yeah,' Trump said after watching the NBA finals on Monday night. 'Nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow. But the pilots are fine.'

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 5:42AMA U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump saying the two crew members on board were "fine" after the incident involving the strategic waterway, which remains under a chokehold by Iran.

What caused the crash remained unclear Tuesday morning in the Middle East, which was still reeling after Iran and Israel exchanged fire the previous day in thein the Iran war. Iranian state media, relying on foreign reporting, acknowledged the crash without elaborating. Since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28, the war has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices around the world and made many basics, including food, more expensive.

Officials have been unable to turn the April ceasefire into a deal to permanently end the conflict. Trump, speaking to journalists at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after watching the NBA Finals on Monday night, acknowledged the crash.

"The pilots are fine. Yeah," Trump said.

"Nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow. But the pilots are fine.

"that a U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the strait in unclear circumstances. The U.S. military's Central Command and the Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Apache helicopters have been a key asset for the American military as it enforces a blockade on Iranian crude oil shipments and tankers, seeking to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal.

The helicopters have also been used by the United Arab Emirates to shoot down Iranian drones during the Iran war. Trump also expressed renewed optimism over negotiations with Iran.

"We have a good chance" of signing a deal in "two or three days," Trump said. He didn't provide any details on why there was reason for new optimism.

"We're very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal," the president said. "If we go and bomb -- which we could do very easily if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing -- they'll have nothing left whatsoever. But you won't have the Strait open for months.

" He added: "If we do the bombing, you know, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don't.

" Mediators, led predominantly by Pakistan, have been trying for weeks to get a deal across the line. However, both Iran and the U.S. have taken hard-line positions. The U.S. wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is believed still to be entombed in the country after American airstrikes in the 12-day war in 2025. But Iran is refusing that and demanding relief from sanctions.

It also wants the release of frozen assets even before a final agreement is in place, something rejected by Trump.





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