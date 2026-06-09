Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump says the pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “fine.'

Jacksonville teen in critical condition after gunshot wound to head in ‘accidental incident’: JSO Florida CFO again targets Jacksonville spending; Mayor Deegan’s Office calls visit ‘hyper-partisan exercise’A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, early Tuesday, June 9, 2026. President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, early Tuesday, June 9, 2026. A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

– A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump saying the two crew members on board were “fine” after the incident involving the strategic waterway, which remains under a chokehold by Iran. What caused the crash remained unclear Tuesday morning in the Middle East, which was still reeling after Iran and Israel exchanged fire the previous day in the biggest blow yet to the straining ceasefire in the Iran war.

Iranian state media, relying on foreign reporting, acknowledged the crash without elaborating. Trump, speaking to journalists at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after watching the NBA Finals on Monday night, acknowledged the crash.

“The pilots are fine. Yeah,” Trump said.

“Nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow. But the pilots are fine. ” The New York Times first reported that a U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the strait in unclear circumstances.

The U.S. military's Central Command and the Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Apache helicopters have been a key asset for the American military as it enforces a blockade on Iranian crude oil shipments and tankers, seeking to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal. The helicopters also have been used by the United Arab Emirates to shoot down Iranian drones during the Iran war.

Trump also expressed renewed optimism over negotiations with Iran.

“We have a good chance” of signing a deal in “two or three days," Trump said. But he didn’t provide any details on why there was reason for new optimism.

“We’re very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal,” the president said. “If we go and bomb — which we could do very easily if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing — they’ll have nothing left whatsoever. But you won’t have the strait open for months. ” He added: “If we do the bombing, you know, a lot of people are going to be killed.

Who wants to do that? I don’t. ” Mediators, led predominantly by Pakistan, have been trying to weeks to get a deal across the line.

However, both Iran and the U.S. have taken hard-line positions. The U.S. wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is believed still to be entombed in the country after American airstrikes in the 12-day war in 2025. But Iran is refusing that and demanding relief from sanctions. It also wants the release of frozen assets even before a final agreement is in place, something rejected by Trump.

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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