President Trump says Friday's nationwide ground stop was caused by old equipment that had a heart attack, and calls on Congress to fund upgrades.

President Donald Trump said Monday that the nationwide ground stop of all US flights on Friday was caused by very, very old equipment that had a heart attack.

He made the remark to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Asia. The ground stop lasted more than four hours and disrupted air travel across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration experienced a technical problem on Friday afternoon. The agency issued a nationwide ground stop, halting flights across the United States.

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Trump Blames Old Air Traffic Control Equipment

Air traffic resumed normal operations later that evening. The disruption still caused the cancellation and delay of hundreds of flights over Friday and the weekend. Trump said commercial aviation remained very safe, but we want to make it beyond safe. He added that he takes no responsibility for the incident.

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He praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and said they did a great job. He said everybody was saved, nobody was hurt, and there were no crashes. The president called on Congress to replace air traffic control technology that is more than 50 years old in parts. He said he had already informed Congress and that his administration has been working with lawmakers to get the money.

He said Congress will now give us the money to fix it. We essentially want to blow it up and put new in, and we can do it simultaneously with very little trouble, Trump said. So that is what we are doing, but we need the funding to get it done. He also blamed the Biden administration for the FAA outage debacle.

FAA Router Update Caused Massive Ground Stop

The cause of the ground stop was an FAA router located in a remote area of Arkansas, according to reports. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that the most dramatic shutdown of US airspace since 9/11 was caused by Duffy and the FAA making updates that were overwhelming the older system. Duffy had also called for spending billions on upgrades. He later revealed when airport travel delays should finally end after the FAA ground stop.

The incident stranded thousands of US fliers and caused chaos at airports across the country. The ground stop marked the most dramatic shutdown of US airspace since the September 11 attacks. It affected all US flights for more than four hours. Passengers faced long lines, cancellations, and uncertainty as they waited to retrieve luggage from canceled flights at airports including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

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Congress Promises Funding To Replace Aging Systems

Trump said the old equipment was the root cause and that the country should have upgraded the system decades ago. He said that for 40 years they should have done this with a system that is probably on average 50 years old. He said the one good thing that comes out of it is that Congress will now give us the money to fix it. The FAA has not released a full timeline of the technical problem.

The agency said normal operations resumed Friday evening. Airlines continued to recover from the disruption through the weekend. Travelers were advised to check with their carriers for updated flight information.