President Trump said he assured Nvidia's board that Jensen Huang would not face federal prosecution, calling him absolutely fine, as Huang returns as CEO and the stock surges over 30 percent.

President Trump said he gave Nvidia's board enough assurance that Jensen Huang would not face federal prosecution, telling CNBC that Huang is absolutely fine. Trump said he did not use the word prosecuted but stated, We believe he is fine.

He added, I gave them enough assurance. The comments came after Nvidia announced Monday morning that Jensen Huang would return as CEO, weeks after he resigned on Nov. 12 over an extramarital affair and Chinese spy scandal. Since the reinstatement was announced, Nvidia's stock has surged more than 30 percent, with one report citing a 35 percent jump.

Also read Report: Alice Huang Contacted China Spy Agency While Affair With Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Scandal

Huang resigned following the revelation of an affair with Alice Huang, no relation, a Megaspeed executive whom US intelligence agencies believe to be a Chinese spy. Reports said Huang's lover was in contact with a Chinese spy agency officer during the affair with the former Nvidia chief. Trump has been a vocal proponent of returning Huang to the company.

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In a post Monday, Trump wrote that the Nvidia Board of Directors made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. He said the country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the company but the American economy. The president added that the United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security.

Trump Claims No Evidence of Unlawful Conduct

He said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that Huang has engaged in any unlawful conduct. CBS News reached out to the Department of Justice for comment. On a personal note, Trump said he has gotten to know Jensen and called him a Great Patriot and National Treasure.

He also said Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company's compliance with U.S. export controls to ensure it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect U.S. National Security. Huang had publicly advocated for his return to Nvidia, along with others in the tech industry, including SpaceX's Elon Musk. Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulated a highly classified memo in May about the counterintelligence risk posed by Jensen Huang's affair, according to a report.

Congressional Pressure Mounts for Huang Testimony

A Senate Banking spokesperson told CBS News last week that Huang is expected to testify before Congress, although a date has not been set. Republicans and Democrats are applying increasing pressure to make Huang testify about Nvidia chips making their way into Chinese hands. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked if the president understood the national security and regulatory risks Nvidia and Huang face.

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Bessent had previously said Nvidia's board of directors needed to go to the outside to find a new CEO. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan noted that the president said Huang should come back. Bessent then said of Jensen Huang, Well, I said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now. Trump also said he discussed Huang's return with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The president stood by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick despite Lutnick dismissing a warning about the Nvidia Chinese spy affair. Nvidia has become one of the world's most valuable companies, with its high-powered chips integral to the AI race between the U.S. and China.