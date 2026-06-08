Trump says Israel, Iran must ‘stop shooting’ after airstrikes rock Tehran

President Trump called Monday for Israel and Iran to lay down their weapons in his first public comments since the Middle Eastern enemies traded attacks overnight after both countries traded retali…

in his first public comments since the Middle Eastern enemies traded attacks overnight after both countries traded retaliatory strikes in what marked the biggest escalation since April’s ceasefire.

“Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting,'” Trump wrote in a brief post on Truth Social after Iran sent three waves of missiles toward the Jewish state, while Israeli forces targeted truck-based surface-to-air launchers deployed across the Islamic Republic. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Joint Base Andrews, Md. , to Eau Claire, Wis. , on June 5, 2026.

Smoke rises near the Mahshahr petrochemical complex after a reported Israeli attack Near Bandar Imam Khomeini, Khuzestan Province, Iran, on June 8, 2026. Interception contrails in the sky after Iran launched missiles towards Israel, as seen from central Israel on June 8, 2026. The attacks by Iran against Israel were the first since the implementation of a cease-fire April 8. There was no indication that the US would restart military operations against Tehran as a result.

Iran launched a wave of attacks on Israel Monday morning – and Israel launched airstrikes on central and western Iran in response. Explosions were heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran and state media reported that an Israeli strike had hit a petrochemical factory in the city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard boasted that attacks on Israel’s Tel-Nof and Nevatim air bases had begun as part of Operation Nasr.

“This operation was carried out in response to the child-killing Zionist regime’s missile aggression against several radar sites in three parts of the country,” the regime said. The IRGC Intelligence Organization claimed the overnight operations were a “100 out of 100 success. ” Foreign ministry officials say the strikes were carried out in self-defense, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. Israel said its strikes were in response to an Iranian missile attack.

Tehran had warned on Sunday it would retaliate after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning. When Israel struck back, Iran fired again.

“No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei blasted. “The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions. ”President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Joint Base Andrews, Md. , to Eau Claire, Wis.

, on June 5, 2026. Smoke rises near the Mahshahr petrochemical complex after a reported Israeli attack Near Bandar Imam Khomeini, Khuzestan Province, Iran, on June 8, 2026. Interception contrails in the sky after Iran launched missiles towards Israel, as seen from central Israel on June 8, 2026.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News Airstrikes Donald Trump Iran Israel War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump sits down for an exclusive interview, and Iran launches missiles at Israel: Weekend RundownPlus, a “warm” welcome back to the flesh-eating screwworm, and a papal popularity contest.

Read more »

Trump says he will press Israel to hold back after Iran retaliates for Beirut attackPresident Donald Trump said on Sunday he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike back after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets.

Read more »

Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's WarningIsrael's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

Read more »

Trump claims he calls shots, urges Israel to avoid retaliation against IranPresident Trump stated he calls all the shots and said he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran's missile strikes. Despite Trump's claim that a peace deal is close, Israel launched strikes on Iran, escalating tensions. Trump expressed displeasure over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, noting they were not coordinated with the U.S. Financial markets reacted nervously.

Read more »