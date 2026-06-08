US President Trump claims Israel and Iran are discussing an immediate ceasefire after renEwed fighting,though, a US court has ordered the removal of Trump's name from the Kennedy Center by June 12.

Trump says Israel and Iran are discussing ‘immediate ceasefire’ after renewed fightingThe same was done to the center’s YouTube channel, but on its other social media accounts, Trump’s name remained in the title as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, Trump’s name is still on the front of the venue. All references to Trump in the Kennedy Center’s signage, digital materials, and branding must be removed by June 12. On May 29, U.S. District Judge. Instead of Congress, Trump’s hand-picked board of trustees for the Kennedy Center approved the name change last year.

The judge ultimately sided with the plaintiff. Cooper also blocked the planned two-year renovation that would have closed the Kennedy Center to the public for that period. Trump wanted the lengthy renovation to“I took great pride in taking over a losing Institution, and looked forward to making it into a Great and Prestigious WINNER for Washington, D.C. , and indeed, the United States of America,” Trumpshortly after the ruling.

“Unfortunately, Judge Cooper and the Radical Left would rather see it DIE than have President Trump transform it into something that everyone could be proud of. ” One day later, Trump slammed Cooper again for halting his Kennedy Center plans while criticizing the judge’s wife, Amy Jeffress, an attorney who represents former Presidenthindering his agenda.

“Now that won’t happen anymore because a Judge, whose wife is an anti Trump Hater, and he is too, decided, unprecedentedly, to not allow a desperately needed Building Renovation to go forward. ” Despite the president’s disapproval, Kennedy Center staff were instructed on Thursday to begin removing references to “The Trump Kennedy Center” immediately.

“We are complying with the court’s order while evaluating all legal options to preserve this revitalization and recognize President Trump’s leadership,” Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the Kennedy Center, said last week.





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