Trump says Iran will 'pay the price' for stalled talks

The US president warns that Iran will 'pay the price' for the stalling of peace negotiations, following airstrikes against Iran and Iranian retaliation against countries in the region.

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump advirtió que Teherán 'pagará el precio' por el estancamiento de las negociaciones de paz, después de que Estados Unidos lanzara ataques aéreos contra Irán y Teherán respondiera disparando contra países de la región.

Los ataques en escalada amenazan con descarrilar los esfuerzos para poner fin a la guerra, mientras que el presidente Trump advirtió que Teherán 'pagará el precio' por el estancamiento de las negociaciones de paz. La advertencia de Trump llegó horas después de que Baréin, Kuwait y Jordania -todos con bases estadounidenses- fueran blanco de fuego iraní. Fue la segunda vez esta semana que los ataques de ida y vuelta pusieron a prueba un alto el fuego de dos meses.

El lunes, Irán e Israel se atacaron mutuamente. No estaba claro qué significa exactamente la publicación de Trump en Truth Social para Teherán, y los comentarios subrayaron el enfoque cambiante del líder estadounidense hacia la guerra. El lunes sugirió que un acuerdo para poner fin al conflicto podría alcanzarse en cuestión de días. Irán, por su parte, ha demostrado resiliencia pese a haber enfrentado semanas de intensos bombardeos





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