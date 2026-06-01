Trump Says Iran Wants Deal Despite US Strikes, Blames Critics

President Trump insists Iran is eager to negotiate a deal after US strikes on Iranian drone facilities, while accusing political opponents of undermining his efforts. The fragile ceasefire faces new strains as both sides trade fire.

President Donald Trump declared early Monday morning that Iran 'really wants to make a deal,' just hours after the U.S. military launched strikes against Iran ian drone facilities.

In a late-night Truth Social post shortly after 1 a.m., Trump insisted diplomacy remained within reach despite the latest exchange of fire, while simultaneously lashing out at critics he said were undermining his negotiating position.

'Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us,' Trump wrote. But the president also took aim at what he called 'Dumocrats' and 'seemingly unpatriotic Republicans,' accusing political opponents of making it harder for him to navigate one of the most dangerous foreign policy crises of his presidency.

'Don't the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,' Trump wrote. 'Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!

' Trump's post comes amid growing fears that the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran could be unraveling after the latest round of strikes. The strikes were initiated after the U.S. accused Tehran of shooting down a U.S. drone and threatening ships traveling through regional waters.

U.S. Central Command announced that American fighter aircraft carried out what it described as 'self-defense strikes' against Iranian radar and drone command facilities in southern Iran after a series of what it called aggressive actions by the regime. The strikes targeted a ground control radar station and command-and-control sites for drones in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, according to CENTCOM.

The military said the operation was triggered by the shooting down of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was flying over international waters.

'The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters,' CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. It added that no U.S. military personnel were harmed. Iranian media described the drone as 'hostile' and said it was shot down after it crossed into Iran's territorial waters.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well, with Iran targeting a U.S. air base after the U.S. military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz. This latest U.S. strike is now the third time that the ceasefire between Iran and America has been violated since it was agreed in early April.

On the two prior occasions, the truce between Tehran and Washington was able to continue as both countries downplayed the significance of the exchange of strikes. The ceasefire followed nearly six weeks of fighting that erupted after American and Israeli forces launched attacks on Iran in February, a conflict that ultimately resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Although the ceasefire has remained largely intact, tensions have repeatedly threatened to unravel the agreement as the Trump administration continues to pressure Tehran into accepting a broader settlement that would restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and address concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions. The first major test of the ceasefire came on May 7, when both sides accused each other of violating the agreement.

Iranian officials claimed U.S. forces had struck civilian areas and targeted vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington said its actions were a response to attacks against three American destroyers. Another confrontation followed last week when U.S. forces carried out strikes on missile launch sites and vessels that officials said were attempting to deploy naval mines in regional waters.

President Trump has insisted he will not make a deal to end the conflict with Iran unless certain conditions are met, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and guarantees Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons. The ongoing cycle of strikes and rhetoric underscores the precarious nature of the current truce, with both sides maintaining a stance of military readiness while verbally signaling a desire for de-escalation.

Analysts suggest that the strategic interests of both nations may ultimately push them toward a more sustainable agreement, but the path remains fraught with mistrust and domestic political pressures. The international community watches closely as the situation develops, with the potential for broader regional instability if the ceasefire collapses entirely. For now, the U.S. administration continues to balance military action with diplomatic overtures, while Iran weighs its responses to the latest provocations.

The coming days will likely determine whether the fragile peace can hold or if the region will slide back into open conflict





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