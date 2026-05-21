Trump Says Iran Peace Talks in Final Stages While Tehran Rejects Coerced Surrender; Revealed Regime Change Plot Complicates Negotiations

President Trump indicated the United States is in the final stages of negotiations with Iran while maintaining that military action remains possible if talks fail. Iranian President Pezeshkian responded by affirming openness to diplomacy but rejecting any notion of forced surrender. Reports revealed that Israel and the Trump administration had attempted an ambitious regime change operation to install former Iranian President Ahmadinejad after assassinating Ayatollah Khamenei, but the plan failed on its opening day. The diplomatic complexity was further complicated by reports of tension between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu over military versus diplomatic strategy.

The United States and Iran remain locked in delicate negotiations as President Donald Trump indicated he is in the final stages of peace talks with Tehran while simultaneously warning that military action remains a possibility if diplomatic efforts fail.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, Trump stated that the situation with Iran could be resolved quickly, noting that 'We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty but hopefully that won't happen.

' He emphasized that the US has prepared for all contingencies and is ready to act if necessary. Trump reiterated his position later that day during his commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy, describing the resolution as being on a knife's edge and suggesting that a conclusion could come within days.

He expressed willingness to delay military action temporarily if it meant saving lives, stating 'If I can save people from getting killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it is a great thing to do.

' The President demanded what he described as complete and entirely satisfactory answers from Iranian leadership before any agreement could be finalized, setting a high bar for negotiations to succeed. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to Trump's comments by reaffirming his country's openness to diplomatic solutions while firmly rejecting any notion of capitulation under pressure.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Pezeshkian wrote that Iran has consistently honored its international commitments and explored every available pathway to prevent war, with all options remaining open from Tehran's perspective. However, he delivered a clear warning to the Trump administration and its allies, declaring that forcing Iran to surrender through coercion represents nothing more than an illusion. Pezeshkian emphasized that mutual respect in diplomacy represents a far wiser, safer, and more sustainable approach than continuing military conflict.

This statement indicated that while Iran may be willing to engage in serious negotiations, it would not agree to terms that amount to surrender or abandonment of its core interests and security concerns. The dual messaging from both leaders suggests that while diplomatic channels remain active, significant gaps continue to exist between their respective positions and bottom-line demands.

The diplomatic situation took on additional complexity following reports of a tense telephone conversation between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding military strategy against Iran. According to reports from Israel's Channel 12, the call was described as lengthy and dramatic, with the two leaders reportedly disagreeing over whether to continue pushing for negotiations or to resume military strikes.

Netanyahu reportedly expressed growing skepticism about the likelihood of achieving a meaningful peace agreement through continued talks with Tehran and advocated for returning to military operations. In contrast, Trump has prioritized diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear weapons program, viewing negotiations as the preferred path forward at this stage. Trump downplayed the significance of any disagreement with Netanyahu during his public comments, characterizing the Israeli leader as a good man who would ultimately follow his guidance.

The President even joked about his popularity in Israel, claiming an approval rating of 99 percent and suggesting he might consider running for Israeli prime minister in the future. Underlying these diplomatic maneuvers is a remarkable revelation about covert planning that took place during the initial stages of the military conflict. The New York Times reported that Israel, operating with explicit approval from the Trump administration, had developed an ambitious plan to fundamentally reshape Iran's political leadership.

The scheme involved assassinating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening military strikes and subsequently installing Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the hardline former Iranian president from 2005 to 2013, as his replacement leader. US officials reportedly viewed Ahmadinejad as a figure who could be influenced and controlled similar to how Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez has worked cooperatively with the Trump administration following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

However, this audacious plan collapsed almost immediately when an Israeli airstrike intended to free Ahmadinejad from house arrest instead wounded him severely during a strike on his Tehran residence. Since that incident, Ahmadinejad has not been seen publicly, leaving the fate of this regime change strategy uncertain.

A US official involved in the negotiations acknowledged to the Daily Mail that the failure to install Ahmadinejad through regime change operations demonstrates the fundamental problem facing American strategy in Iran: there is no viable alternative leader within the current Iranian governmental structure who would be acceptable to the United States. Ahmadinejad's historical record made him a controversial choice for such a role, despite his past conflicts with the current Iranian supreme leader.

During his presidency, Ahmadinejad was known for inflammatory rhetoric calling for Israel to be wiped from the map, he aggressively expanded Iran's nuclear weapons program, and he violently suppressed civilian dissent and protests within Iran. His selection by American and Israeli planners reflected the desperation of finding any potential replacement for the Khamenei regime, rather than any genuine enthusiasm for his leadership.

According to reports, a close associate of Ahmadinejad confirmed to the New York Times that American officials had intended for the former president to play a very important role in post-Khamenei Iranian governance. The aborted nature of this operation and the subsequent inability to find alternative suitable candidates has forced the Trump administration to rely more heavily on diplomacy and negotiated settlements rather than attempting further regime change operations





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