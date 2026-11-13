Trump Says Iran Deal Is No Longer Needed, Redirects Vance to Domestic Issues

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the days of a deal with Iran have long passed and that Vice President JD Vance would be focusing on domestic issues.The Announcement: Trump on Truth Soci...

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the days of a deal with Iran have long passed and that Vice President JD Vance would be focusing on domestic issues.

"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership's blood!

Also read Trump says no deal needed with Iran, closes down Vance negotiations

We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

"the recent decrease in gasoline prices, saying that while Trump's decision to continue the stalemate and not deal with Iran"more kinetically" is"disappointing to many conservatives," it"appears to be helping gas prices. " Other outlets likean unnamed US official saying that"The president is in no rush" adding that"he feels like he's in a position of strength—and he is.

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" The official explained that"if he ever sees a smart deal worth looking at, he'll send the VP to get it done," but said that"the Iranians should understand that the president is in the dominant position and able to exercise real strategic patience here. "chose to highlight the"blue state corruption," saying that Vance is going"to 'focus his complete and total attention' on mismanaged Democratic cities and states.

"wrote that the move to reorient Vance to"go after Democrats the president labeled as 'CORRUPT AND EVIL'" came after"Vance concluded that the Iran war drove Republicans' stunning midterm walloping. " The article explained that"Throughout the first half of his administration and federal crackdown on U.S. cities, Trump has repeatedly framed blue areas as hotbeds of crime and corruption, even when the stats haven't necessarily backed up those arguments.

"on the"shut down" of negotiations, saying Trump is"downplaying the need for a final deal, adding that his"announcement effectively normalises a stalemate with Iran. "President Trump directed Vice President JD Vance on Thursday to turn his"complete and total attention" toward alleged corruption in Democrat-run cities and states, contending that"e don't need a deal with Iran.

" President Trump said Thursday that the U.S. didn't need a deal with Iran and would prefer Vice President JD Vance, who has taken the lead in negotiations, work on investigating American cities run by Democrats. President Donald Trump pulled Vice President JD Vance from negotiating with Iran, asking him to focus on blue-state corruption instead. NewsNationUnder pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. Wall Street Journal