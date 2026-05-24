Trump Says Iran Deal and Strait of Hormuz Opening Largely Negotiated

President Trump has indicated that a deal with Iran and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated'. He made these comments during an interview with Fox News. The President also stated that he is not in a rush to finalize the deal, but that he is confident that a deal can be reached.

President Trump has indicated that a deal with Iran and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated'. He made these comments during an interview with Fox News.

The President also stated that he is not in a rush to finalize the deal, but that he is confident that a deal can be reached. The comments come as the US and Iran continue to engage in talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The deal would see Iran limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway for global oil trade, and its opening would be a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. The President's comments suggest that a deal is possible, but it remains to be seen whether the two sides can reach an agreement that satisfies both parties





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Trump Deal Negotiations

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