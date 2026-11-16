President Trump said reinstating ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not a bad idea and questioned whether businesswoman Alice Huang is actually a Chinese spy. The remarks came as he departed for an Asia tour including stops in the Philippines and China.

President Donald Trump said he would support reinstating ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, brushing off explosive allegations that the tech billionaire was ensnared in a Chinese honeypot espionage operation.

Trump Supports Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Return

Asked directly if the embattled 63-year-old executive should return to lead the 4 trillion dollar chipmaker he co-founded, Trump replied that it certainly is not a bad idea. He added that he would not mind Huang returning and said the former chief had learned a big lesson. The president also cast doubt on the spying accusation against businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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I do not know that she is a spy at all, Trump told reporters at the White House. He suggested that any beautiful woman coming from China is often labeled a spy simply because of her looks. Asked if Alice Huang was actually a spy, Trump said he did not know. Huang has admitted to having an affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO after the allegations were reported last week. His departure marked a major shakeup that quickly sent ripples through the economy. It also raised questions about technology sector vulnerabilities to Chinese espionage operations, which could have national security implications. Trump had previously said he would support former Apple CEO Tim Cook as Huang successor at Nvidia.

He repeated that idea in comments to White House reporters on Monday. Asked what he would say to Americans worried that national security was put at risk because of his close relationship with Jensen Huang and the business leader alleged affair with a suspected spy, Trump said national security was not put at risk. He also shrugged off the intrigue as standard procedure between superpowers, saying China plays games with us and we play games with China.

Online Petition Gathers Signatures For Huang

I have not heard that. I do not know she is a spy. Jensen obviously has good things going, Trump said. Trump openness to Huang return comes as an online petition supporting the idea has garnered more than 180,000 signatures.

Elon Musk, who has close ties to the White House, said in a statement that was cut off in the current article. Sources involved in the effort say Jensen Huang is plotting a return to the position he stepped down from just days ago. He is pictured with his wife, Lori. The remarks came as Trump kicked off an ambitious overseas tour that will take him face-to-face with America top global rivals.

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We are going to the Philippines, a big meeting on mostly economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed, Trump said of his itinerary. And then we go to China, and we will be with President Xi. He was here a month ago. Two senior U.S. officials previously told reporters in a call last week that they did not believe Trump would raise the Alice Huang espionage investigation with Xi.

Trump Unlikely To Confront Xi Over Espionage

One of the officials said Nvidia should not really have any bearing on the trip. Asked Monday why he was not planning to confront Xi about the alleged spying on Nvidia, Trump said, I may. The president also told reporters he did not know if Alice Huang, the suspected spy, was actually a spy. I do not know that she is a spy, Trump said as he prepared to depart the White House for his Asia trip.

He added that usually what happens is that any woman coming to the country that is a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy. Huang has admitted to having an affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. The scandal has engulfed the artisan brand and raised fears about spying, protests and terror attacks.

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