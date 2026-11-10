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Pete Rose Pardon

Trump says he would give Pete Rose a pardon, UFC President Dana White reacts

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Trump says he would give Pete Rose a pardon, UFC President Dana White reacts
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President Donald Trump renewed calls on Monday to pardon baseball legend Pete Rose, prompting a reaction from UFC President and CEO Dana White during a press conference.

President Donald Trump renewed calls on Monday to pardon baseball legend Pete Rose, prompting a reaction from UFC President and CEO Dana White during a press conference.

When reporters asked White about Trump's announcement, he expressed support for the move while emphasizing that he does not advise the president.

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"I don't advise the president on anything ever, but yeah, I think it's fair to pardon Pete Rose," White said. Rose, who died in 2024, was one of Major League Baseball's most accomplished players. He remains the league's all-time hits leader with 4,256 career hits. Rose was permanently banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 following an investigation into betting on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

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He also pleaded guilty to federal income tax charges in 1990. Trump has previously advocated for Rose to receive a pardon and recognition in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Major League Baseball removed Rose from its permanently ineligible list in May 2025, making him eligible for future Hall of Fame consideration.

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