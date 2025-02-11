Trump Says He Won't Deport Prince Harry, but Royal Experts Advise a Low Profile

Prince Harry is facing calls to prioritize his charitable work after former President Donald Trump commented on his immigration status and Meghan Markle. Royal experts advise the Duke of Sussex to focus on his philanthropic endeavors, particularly the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry is facing increasing pressure from royal experts to maintain a low profile and concentrate on his charitable endeavors following controversial remarks made by former President Donald Trump about the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle . Trump, in a statement to the New York Post, expressed disinterest in deporting the Duke of Sussex, who, along with Meghan, relocated to California from Britain in 2020.

This statement coincided with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Vancouver for the Invictus Games. Harry, currently 40 years old, is embroiled in a legal battle stemming from a lawsuit filed by the conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, against the Department of Homeland Security. The lawsuit seeks the release of Harry's immigration records following his admission in his 2023 memoir, 'Spare,' to past illegal drug use. Trump's assertion, 'I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible,' has further inflamed the situation. While a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has yet to respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, royal experts have weighed in on the unfolding drama. Hilary Fordwich, a royal expert, suggests this be an opportune moment for the Sussexes, particularly Harry, to prioritize 'consistent, transparent, and impactful work' to rehabilitate their public image in America. Since their move to California, the couple has been candid about their struggles within the royal family. Fordwich recommends limiting public discussions regarding personal grievances and redirecting focus towards their charitable endeavors. She believes that 'letting the work speak for itself could rebuild public trust.' British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard notes that Trump, known for his admiration of the British royal family, is unlikely to jeopardize his relationship with working members, including King Charles III and his heir, Prince William. Chard emphasizes Trump's 'America first' stance, highlighting his strong convictions on border control, immigration, and deportation. Despite his seemingly lighthearted response, Chard cautions that Trump may change his stance if evidence of Harry lying on his visa documents surfaces. Chard believes Harry's future in America remains uncertain, stating that 'People don't take too kindly to Harry and Meghan throwing their family to the wolves, upsetting the late great Queen Elizabeth II and humiliating the royal family.' She adds that Trump's favorable view of the British monarchy might be the reason he is granting Harry a reprieve. Chard concludes that Harry's most notable contribution remains the Invictus Games, a project close to his heart, which aims to inspire recovery, support, rehabilitation, and foster understanding for those who have served their country. She suggests that Harry's best course of action might be to focus on this project, either independently or in collaboration with Meghan, while building thicker skin to weather the ongoing controversies.





FoxNews

Royal Prince Harry Meghan Markle Donald Trump Invictus Games Royal Family Immigration Charity Public Image

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

