President Donald Trump said he would consider supporting Barry Bonds for the Baseball Hall of Fame while strongly backing Roger Clemens, two days after pardoning Pete Rose posthumously.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would consider supporting Barry Bonds, Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader, for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Trump Supports Bonds And Clemens

He also renewed his firm support for pitcher Roger Clemens, saying Clemens should be inducted immediately. The comments came during a call-in interview with his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, on Fox News' Saturday in America. McEnany told Trump that her husband, former Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin, wanted to know whether Bonds belonged in the Hall of Fame. Trump replied that he would take a look at Bonds.

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He praised Bonds' record-setting career but also said there seems to be more evidence against Bonds than against Clemens. Trump said the situation with Bonds is different because there was very strong testimony and everything else. He called Bonds a great player who became a beyond-great player. He added that the problem is it just looks like Bonds took drugs, though Bonds has denied it.

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Regarding Clemens, Trump said the pitcher has never been proven to have taken drugs and has strongly denied it. Trump noted that Clemens went through committees and won a court case. He said Clemens should be in the Hall of Fame immediately. Trump was referencing the June 2012 court case in which Clemens was acquitted of all six counts of perjury, making false statements and obstructing Congress after a retrial over his denials of using steroids.

Trump praised Clemens' career, noting he won a record seven Cy Young Awards, the most in baseball history. Clemens also won the 1986 AL MVP, was an 11-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, and won the ERA title seven times. He won 354 career games across 24 seasons, mostly with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Bonds, the only player to win seven Most Valuable Player awards, has denied knowingly using steroids.

He testified before a federal grand jury in 2003 that he unknowingly used a substance called the clear, a designer anabolic steroid. Bonds acknowledged using substances supplied by the BALCO laboratory but maintained he did not knowingly take steroids. He was a major figure in the BALCO investigation of the 1990s. Bonds, the son of three-time All-Star Bobby Bonds, played 22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants.

He finished with 762 home runs, breaking Hank Aaron's career record of 755. His 2,558 walks, 688 intentional walks and 162.8 bWAR are all MLB records. He was a 14-time All-Star. Many sportswriters and fans commented that Bonds bulked up noticeably and accelerated his home-run pace later in his career.

Hall Of Fame Voting Results

Bonds received 66 percent of the vote in his final year on the writers' ballot, short of the 75 percent required for induction. Clemens peaked at 65.2 percent in his final year on the ballot. Both were named in the 2007 Mitchell Report on steroid use by baseball players. Clemens and Bonds remain outside the Hall of Fame after falling short of the votes needed from baseball writers and, most recently, a special committee in December 2025.

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Each received fewer than five votes from the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. Under Hall of Fame rules, that makes them ineligible for the next three-year cycle, so neither can be voted in again until 2031. Unlike Rose, neither Bonds nor Clemens has a federal criminal conviction for which Trump can issue a pardon. Bonds was found guilty of obstruction of justice related to an investigation of steroid distribution, but a federal appeals court overturned the conviction in 2015.

Clemens has denied the accusations against him. The president's remarks came two days after he announced a posthumous pardon for career hits leader Pete Rose, who was banned for gambling on games. Rose died in 2024. Trump called it disgraceful that Rose was not admitted to the Hall of Fame before he died.

Pardon For Pete Rose

Trump defended the pardon, saying what Pete did is what they are doing now, with everyone gambling on sports. He said Pete only gambled on his own team. Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader with 4,256, was banned from the sport in 1989 after an investigation found he had bet on baseball while managing the Cincinnati Reds. He later admitted betting on his own team to win.

His lifetime ban kept him off the Hall of Fame ballot. Trump said the case is different because Pete did not take drugs. Rose became eligible for Hall of Fame consideration after MLB lifted his ban in 2025. Trump had previously said he would give Clemens the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling it something that supersedes anything I have done.

Trump has no formal authority over the Hall of Fame or MLB, but his public pressure has carried weight before. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged that Trump's support for Rose played a role in his 2025 decision to remove the former player from baseball's permanently ineligible list, clearing the way for Hall of Fame consideration.