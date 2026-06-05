Trump says he will attend NBA Finals game in New York to root for his hometown Knicks

By COLLIN BINKLEY WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, a longtime New York Knicks fan, said he plans to attend an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden next week at the invitation of the team’s owner. Describing himself…

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart greets guard Mikal Bridges during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio.

President Donald Trump speaks at an event about coal, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks to drive past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in San Antonio.

Describing himself as a “big fan” of the team and owner James Dolan, Trump said Thursday that he will be in the arena for at least one game next week.

The NBA believes it would make him the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game.

“The answer is yes — he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump said of Dolan’s invitation. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was eyeing Game 3 on Monday but didn’t rule out Game 4 on Wednesday.

“Maybe I’ll do both. ” Trump, who is simultaneously contending with a war in Iran, strife in Congress and looming midterm elections, said he made sure to catch some of Game 1 on Wednesday as the“I missed the middle because I talk to generals all night long now, but I watched that end of the game and they were dominant,” Trump said.

“Really amazing. ” Asked about his plans for next week, Trump went on to offer his own game recap, giving nothing but praise for the Knicks. Taking questions after an event on his administration’s efforts to promote the U.S. coal industry, Trump said it “wasn’t looking good” for the Knicks early on but commended them for holding back “I say, how do you guard this guy? He’s 7-foot-5 and he’s got a great shot, right?

But they find a way to do it. They’re really great. ”“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said.

“I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden. ” Silver reiterated a message he conveyed Wednesday amid reports that Trump might attend — that sports can be unifying, even in deeply divided political times.

“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team. ” The commissioner acknowledged that Trump’s presence will require extra security in and around Madison Square Garden.

That would almost certainly mean longer transit times and logistical issues for fans.

“I think the fans are very understanding of that,” Silver said. “I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event. ”





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