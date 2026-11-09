Trump says he was ‘only kidding’ about offering UFC’s Dana White press secretary job

Dana White, UFC chief executive and longtime Trump political supporter, will meet with the president on Monday “on other matters,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday night that he was “only kidding” in his earlier social media post offering the job of White House press secretary to Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

The comments ended a day of speculation that he had chosen his longtime friend and political ally to fill one of the most high-profile jobs in the White House, as he shakes up his administration following the midterms. Trump’s previous pick, Katie Zacharia, left the role just five days into her tenure last month.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

“I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea,” Trump said. “And there’s only one Dana. ” Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that White - whom he called “a violent Fighter and Warrior” - had been offered the job. Trump ended the post with a direct appeal to White: “Dana, please take the job!

” White said Saturday that he would travel to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the offer, and declined to share more details. Trump said he would still meet with White on Monday but the meeting would focus on “other matters.

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” Trump told reporters that he had meant to signal that the offer was a joke by writing that White could bring along a number of his fighters, even though they were not from the United States. Earlier Sunday, Trump had fueled the speculation by sharing a cartoon video depicting White as the press secretary, directing UFC fighters to beat up journalists. The roughly one-minute video showed White in the press briefing room flanked by several notable UFC fighters.

In the video, White slams his hands on the lectern and says, “Trump made me press secretary. I brought help. ” In the video Trump posted, as reporters stand up to ask questions, White orders the fighters to attack and reporters begin to flee. The video ends with the press room in disarray, with a fire blazing and bodies strewn across the floor.

A cartoon Trump pokes his head through the door and inquires, “How was the briefing? ” “Fiery … but mostly peaceful,” White responds. UFC did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday. The press secretary position has been effectively vacant since late August when Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation.

Trump in October announced he had hired Zacharia for the job, but she lasted only days and never settled into the office.