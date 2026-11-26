The president's remarks on his conversation with Putin came after he met Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to curb Moscow's military aggression across Europe during their meeting in China last week, expressing optimism that a deal to end the war in Ukraine could be reached quickly.

Trump's Thanksgiving morning comments on Truth Social came after he hosted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Wednesday evening and as his son-in-law and special envoy, Jared Kushner, drew backlash for praising Putin and suggesting the Russian leader had demonstrated restraint in Ukraine. Trump repeatedly promised during his 2024 presidential campaign that he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The president subsequently characterized the promise as an exaggeration after this did not materialize. Nearly two years into Trump's second term, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues, despite multiple rounds of U.S.-brokered negotiations. European leaders have also voiced concerns about Moscow's ambitions beyond Ukraine and the implications of any peace agreement for the continent's broader security. Newsweek reached out to the State Department for additional comment on Thursday morning.