Trump says he was only kidding about offering Dana White the press secretary job

President Donald Trump said his social media post offering UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary job was a joke, as White prepares to visit the White House on Monday amid a staffing shake-up.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he was only kidding when he announced on social media that he had offered UFC boss Dana White the White House press secretary job and lined up a roster of fighters to serve as his assistants.

I will tell you, I was only kidding, Trump said when asked what prompted the pitch and whether he was serious. Trump pointed to the fighters he had named as White's would-be assistants, saying the lineup should have given the joke away. And you see a lot of rough faces there, he said. The president also said he thought White liked the idea and called him a very capable guy.

Also read Trump says he offered White House press secretary role to UFC’s Dana White

As for how the UFC boss might handle the job, Trump said, You wouldn't mess around with him so much. But Dana is actually coming tomorrow, Trump said, explaining that the visit was for other reasons and that he believed White already planned to be in Washington and would stop by to see him. Trump said some people took to the idea after he floated it, adding, And then people said, you know, that's actually a pretty good idea.

On Saturday, Trump stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control. Trump said White, a prominent supporter, loves the idea of taking the job but insisted he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as just a little fun.

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In Saturday's post, Trump described White as a violent Fighter and Warrior and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying they were needed to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Trump's post named UFC stars including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as prospective assistants.

Trump Recruits UFC Fighter As Press Secretary

Trump wrote that the fighters were needed to defend us against the Lunatic Left, adding, Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! White, 57, refused to reveal whether he had already discussed the position with Trump but confirmed he would be meeting his longtime friend at the White House.

I'm sure we'll have more to talk about after that, he teased, keeping speculation swirling over whether he could actually become the administration's next chief spokesperson. I've got a lot of jobs already, he added when pressed by a reporter at a press conference. His comments come after conflicting reports emerged over whether White was seriously considering the job or had already rejected the president's offer.

TMZ reported that the fight promoter would meet Trump in the Oval Office on Monday to discuss the position, citing sources with direct knowledge of the planned meeting. On Saturday, White broke his silence revealing he would be flying to Washington, DC, immediately and meet the president face-to-face on Monday. White was in London on Saturday for a boxing event.

The UFC head shared an image of Trump's post on Instagram, along with an image of White standing behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room with the words On to the next chapter. White previously told Sports Business Journal in November 2024 that he had no personal political aspirations when asked about a possible role in Trump's incoming administration.

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White House Spokesperson Vacancy Amid Transition

Neither the White House nor UFC immediately confirmed the offer when it was first posted, and no one in the White House immediately confirmed it at the time. Trump remains without a chief spokesperson as his White House is in a period of major transition and struggling with his party's deep losses in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The historic wins by Democratic candidates, including in areas that Republicans had held for decades, led to the GOP losing control of both chambers of Congress. Trump on Friday announced he was replacing his longtime advisor Susie Wiles, seen as something of a tempering force on the president's impulses, as White House chief of staff. He replaced her with Stephen Miller, the chief advisor behind the administration's hard-line immigration policies and among the most pugilistic of Trump's inner circle.

Staff Shakeups Follow Midterm Election Losses

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Richard Walters also exited his job ahead of the Stephen Miller takeover. The shake-up at the heart of his administration follows the brief but tumultuous week when Trump tried out a new press secretary in Katie Zacharia, who seemed uncomfortable in her sole appearance before reporters and left the job after five days amid revelations she had called herself an attorney despite lacking legal credentials.

Karoline Leavitt, who left at the end of August and opened up about helping Trump find a new press secretary after the Zacharia debacle, said the job was not for her. The press secretary post had been vacant since Leavitt left. Trump is close friends with White and has attended several UFC events with him since returning to the White House in January 2025.

He brought White and the sport to the White House's South Lawn in June for a celebration of America's 250th anniversary and the president's 80th birthday. A wire-mesh octagon was constructed near the executive mansion under The Claw, a spaceship-like metal arch fitted with lights, sound equipment and large screens. White also spoke at the Republican National Conventions in 2016, 2020 and 2024, and introduced Trump at the 2024 convention.

Trump and White have known each other for decades, dating back to the UFC's early years, when Trump hosted fights at his Atlantic City property. White denied that the America 250 UFC fight at the White House would be political, saying it was not at all about politics. UFC stars visited the Oval Office to thank President Trump for transforming the sport with the historic White House fight.