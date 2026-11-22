President Donald Trump says U.S. tech companies will face “a tremendous tax” if they build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says U.S. tech companies will face “a tremendous tax” if they build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries.

Trump did not provide details Friday and he said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan. The Republican president urged Americans to welcome data center construction in their communities and extract concessions from the developers, repeating a point he made before the midterms. Trump says, “You ought to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.

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” The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train its best artificial intelligence models. With host communities across the U.S. turning against their gargantuan data centers, America’s technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or shower more money onto the communities willing to allow the server warehouses.

The new raft of promises from the world’s richest companies came as anti-data center sentiment was a potent issue in the midterm elections, in which Democrats took control of Congress. After a campaign season filled with outrage against artificial intelligence data centers , the midterm elections ushered in a wave of Democrats pledging to clamp down on the energy-hungry behemoths.

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A tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data center developers is expected to follow, even if Trump — perhaps the industry’s biggest champion — stalls any federal crackdown. Despite backing from Trump , the data centers powering the artificial intelligence boom have become politically toxic. The tech industry says it has gotten the message.

In addition to ramping up financial incentives, officials with Google and Meta said in interviews with The Associated Press they are trying to address mistrust by being more transparent with communities where they would like to build. Companies are also making pledges to reduce their impact on the environment and offering assurances that data centers will boost local property values — all while maintaining AI is a positive force for the American economy, despite its skeptics.