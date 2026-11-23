“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday night. “It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday night. “It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.

”, who stepped down from his position as CEO of the AI company on Nov. 13 after admitting to an extramarital affair. Screenshot of a Truth Social post where Trump advocates for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Also read What Jensen Huang’s allies say they've told him since his resignation: 'Let's fight'

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. ”Huang, 63, resigned following reports of his flings with Nvidia employees, as well as suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, who had worked for Megaspeed, an Nvidia client based in Singapore.

Alice Huang is accused by US intelligence of being recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to get close to the Nvidia chief,Investigators with the Commerce Department had first interviewed the Megaspeed CEO-turned-alleged-honeypot about her troubling ties in June 2025. The former Nvidia CEO’s alleged affair with Alice Huang was flagged to Trump by Secretary of State Marco Rubio around the time of his trip to China in May.

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But the president has publicly denied knowledge of Alice’s alleged espionage activities and continued to advocate for Jensen Huang’s return to leading Nvidia, with sources saying the two are friends.most recent China trip, “And, I think the company, if they were smart, they’d take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work,” Trump previously said. Screenshot of a Truth Social post where Trump advocates for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. ”