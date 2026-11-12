Trump directs Vance to target corruption in Democrat-run cities and states

President Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to focus on alleged corruption and crime in Democrat-led cities and states. Trump cited Minnesota, California and Illinois, claiming billions are stolen monthly.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has asked Vice President JD Vance to focus his complete and total attention on alleged widespread corruption and crime in Democrat-led cities and states.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused blue state leaders of allowing billions of dollars to be stolen each month. He singled out Minnesota, California and Illinois as examples of states he claims are plagued by corruption and mismanagement. The president argued that cracking down on the alleged criminal activity could help balance the federal budget.

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I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S., Trump wrote. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters, he continued. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month.

Trump did not provide specific examples in his post of how billions of dollars are allegedly being stolen each month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity, Trump wrote, before adding, CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership's blood! The president did not explain how eliminating the alleged corruption would balance the federal budget.

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Task Force Targets State Fraud

The directive comes after a March 16 executive order that created a task force on fraud, which Trump signed in the Oval Office as Vance listened. The task force is charged with coordinating federal efforts to strengthen eligibility verification, prevent improper payments and identify suspected fraud in government benefit programs. The executive order also identified Minnesota, California and Illinois among states where the administration alleged widespread fraud or vulnerabilities in government benefit programs.

Fox News Digital reported that the Vance-led task force was preparing to announce criminal charges against more than 40 defendants in an alleged $40 million Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud scheme. At the time, the task force reported identifying $260.7 billion in suspected fraud since Trump took office and preventing an estimated $72 billion in potentially fraudulent payments on an annualized basis. Those figures have not been independently verified. The administration has also launched a nationwide SNAP fraud crackdown.

Federal prosecutors have uncovered more than $42 million in stolen funds as officials ramp up efforts to identify fraud across the country. Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy detailed the push on America Reports. The task force has also cut off $1.4 billion from home health and hospice providers suspected of fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

Vance Duties and Iran Stance

It was not immediately clear whether Trump's latest directive would expand Vance's existing responsibilities or signal a renewed emphasis on investigating alleged corruption in Democratic-led jurisdictions. The president's post also touched on Iran, saying, We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!

Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Truth Social post follows a massive GOP loss in the midterms where Republicans lost both the House and the Senate. Democrats will control both chambers next year.

Meanwhile, Vice President Vance has previously warned that blue state officials could face prison over a billion-dollar fraud epidemic. A House Oversight report alleged the Walz administration ignored fraud warnings as billions vanished. The White House has said it is prepared for congressional oversight battles, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. In other political news, former Vice President Mike Pence said Vance draws wrong lessons from the GOP midterm rout and disputed Iran war blame.

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Pence also urged Trump to finish the job in Iran and unleash the U.S. military against the Tehran regime. Pence has heard calls to consider a 2028 presidential run following the Republican midterm rout. Top House Democrat Ro Khanna rejected warnings that Trump administration investigations could derail Democrats' affordability agenda. Representative Ilhan Omar wants to return to the committee she was removed from.

Representative Melanie Stansbury apologized for missing the Hegseth impeachment vote, blaming DC traffic. Texas Democrats put DEI back on the agenda after sweeping to power, while a Florida city said a new GOP-backed DEI law blocks St Patrick's parade and Pride event. A GOP governor and prominent Democrats congratulated a senator-elect on flipping a Mississippi seat blue. Senate Republicans fear a brutal 2028 map could keep Democrats in power for years to come.

Trump Immigration and Tariff Threats

In immigration and border news, Trump opened the door to an immigration deal, but Republicans have one condition. Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if migrant caravans are not stopped. The Trump administration stood firm on its immigration crackdown after the midterms. A twice-deported United cockpit suspect was granted asylum after a transgender persecution claim, according to DHS.

A Biden judge rejected a DOJ bid to halt a probe of prosecutors in a botched ICE protest case. The Peltola campaign lost in court on rejected absentee ballots as she maintains a narrow lead. Top House Dem sparked backlash with a plan for deported Dreamers that goes beyond bringing them back.

On other matters, Box Elder County officials said investigators found insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations that Sheriff Kevin Potter drove under the influence of alcohol in a January incident. Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. A conversation that began during an online game led a Colorado teenager and his mother to help a Utah girl get out of a dangerous situation.

A 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite the overall trend of dropping enrollment, one Washington County elementary school is overcrowded, and about 150 students may have to switch schools.