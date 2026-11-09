Trump Says He Expects Trilateral Meeting With Xi Jinping and Putin at APEC in Shenzhen

Donald Trump says he expects a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during his China visit for the APEC summit in Shenzhen, set for November 18 and 19.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a trilateral meeting during his visit to China next week. The remarks followed comments he made to reporters on Sunday night on the tarmac at Donald J. Trump International Airport. Trump is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is set for November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, China.

Trump indicated that the leaders would discuss denuclearization and Iran during the visit. He said the talks would cover many subjects, not only one or two issues.

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Trump Outlines Plans for a Trilateral Meeting

Trump believes he will meet Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during his China trip, with denuclearization and Iran expected to be on the agenda. He made the comments while speaking to reporters before leaving for China.

Trump said he was going to China and that one of his meetings there would likely be with Putin and Xi. He described that meeting as likely to be interesting and said the leaders would talk about many things, including denuclearization.

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Trump also said the United States is trying to end the war in Iran and that he believes it is going well. He cited Operation Iron Gate, which he said has just gone into effect, meaning that nothing comes in by land. He also pointed to a naval blockade that he said means nothing comes in by water.

Kremlin Confirms Work Toward a Three-Way Meeting

The Kremlin said Tuesday that work is underway to arrange a meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. The Kremlin's statement, as reported by Breitbart News, placed the possible meeting within the November 18 and 19 summit dates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was the first to confirm that discussions about a first meeting among the three leaders had taken place between American, Chinese, and Russian officials. Peskov told a press conference on Tuesday that the participants shared a general understanding that the possible meeting would be worthwhile and extremely useful.

The Kremlin's position therefore matches Trump's statement that a meeting is being planned, although the source material does not provide a final confirmed schedule or agenda beyond the subjects Trump mentioned.

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Meeting Frequency and Diplomatic Context Ahead

If the trilateral meeting takes place, it would be the fourth time Trump has met Xi Jinping in person and the second time Trump has met Vladimir Putin in person. Both counts are measured since the start of Trump's second administration in January 2025.

The planned gathering would take place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Iran, which Trump described as a central issue in his remarks. Denuclearization, the other topic he named, also remains a key subject for the three leaders to address in any talks in Shenzhen.

For now, the confirmed timeline is the APEC summit on November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, which Trump plans to attend during his visit to China next week.