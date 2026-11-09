Trump says he doesn’t disagree with Vance that Iran war fueled GOP losses

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t disagree with JD Vance’s assessment that the Iran war, rising costs and Israel ties contributed to GOP midterm losses.

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” | The Craig Carton ShowTrump reveals his take on JD Vance's assessment of GOP midterm losses In a 60 Minutes interview, President Trump said he does not disagree with Vance's assessment that the Iran war contributed to Republican losses. assessment that the Republicans' sweeping midterm losses were caused by the Iran war, rising costs and U.S. relations with Israel.

Also read 10 takeaways from Trump's 60 Minutes interview: Why GOP lost the midterms, what went wrong on immigration and more

Asked whether he knew Vance was planning to share his take in a post on X, Trump said the vice president was fully transparent with him beforehandTrump added that the one thing he wished Vance would have done differently was share whether the vice president would have made the decision to strike Iran again, given his role in the administration's decision-making process. He said the administration's decision to engage in war with Iran was far more important than the political consequences of losing the midterm elections, arguing that while the decision may be unpopular, the alternative would have been allowing Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"I think, historically, this will be a very good decision. Is it a good decision for today and tomorrow? Maybe not," he said.

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"I have to go with what's right for our country. If they had a nuclear weapon during my term, I would be excoriated far worse than what's happened.

", which allowed Democrats to regain control of both chambers of Congress in a major blow to the Trump administration. Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts.

"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone," Vance wrote on X."The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.

"FILE — Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress after flipping multiple Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts. "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so," Vance said. "Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.

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But everyone knows why we lost. "