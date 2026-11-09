Trump says he ‘cannot’ forgive his enemies even if it means denial at Heaven’s gates

“I probably cannot [forgive them], no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will,” Trump said.

The commander-in-chief said he’d rather languish in purgatory than forgive his foes after being posed the hypothetical in a recent “ 60 Minutes” interview with Ross Douthat.

The question was raised by Douthat, who initially asked Trump if he thought he’d go to heaven when he died. What does President Trump think will happen to him after he dies? November 9, 2026 Douthat recalled Trump’s half-joke at the memorial, where he said “I hate my opponents and don’t want the best for them” – a sentiment at odds with widow Erika Kirk’s message of forgiveness.

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“ll you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it? ” he asked. Douthat then posed Trump the hypothetical, asking if he could forgive his enemies, including former FBI director James Comey, if it meant he could enter into paradise.

The president said he finds those named to be “extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country,” before Douthat asked him if the answer to the question is “no.”saying that in this scenario he’d be denying those who wronged him forgiveness before “the judgment throne of God,” Trump doubled down.

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“I do hate some of my enemies. I think they’ve been terrible. Look what they’ve put me through, the weaponization. I got indicted.

I got impeached,” Trump told Douthat. Trump told Douthat that he finds named enemies like Rep. Nancy Pelosi to be “extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country. ”Douthat then asked Trump how a man with “the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my lifetime” can’t bring himself to forgive his enemies.

“I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will,” Trump said. The commander-in-chief said he’d rather languish in purgatory than forgive his foes after being posed the hypothetical in a recent “60 Minutes” interview with Ross Douthat. Douthat then posed Trump the hypothetical, asking if he could forgive his enemies, including former FBI director James Comey, if it meant he could enter into paradise.

Trump told Douthat that he finds named enemies like Rep. Nancy Pelosi to be “extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country. ”