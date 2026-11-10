Trump Says He Cannot Forgive Comey or Pelosi at Heaven's Gates

President Donald Trump tells 60 Minutes he cannot forgive James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, citing deep personal animosity and their impact on his political life.

President Donald Trump has declared that he would refuse to forgive former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, even if such forgiveness was a prerequisite for entering paradise. During a candid interview with CBS News, the President admitted that he would rather be turned away by Saint Peter than offer absolution to his former political adversaries. This stark revelation underscores the depth of his personal grievances and highlights his self-described inability to let go of past conflicts.

Heavenly Judgment and Personal Hatred

Trump spoke with 60 Minutes host Ross Douthat about the nature of forgiveness and his own spiritual standing. When asked if he could feel love and forgiveness for those he has expressed hate toward over the years, the President stated that the honest answer is no. He described both Comey and Pelosi as extremely dishonest and very bad people who were detrimental to the country. Trump emphasized that his love for the nation far exceeds his capacity to love individuals he considers enemies.

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The conversation took a theological turn when Douthat pressed the President on whether he could find it in his heart to forgive before the judgment throne of God. Trump confirmed that he believes he cannot do this because he hates some of his enemies and always will. He viewed the question as difficult, rejecting the easy answer of claiming he could forgive. Instead, he prioritized honesty about his feelings, noting that the actions of his opponents were terrible and unjust.

The Origins of Political Animosity

The President's refusal to forgive is rooted in specific historical events from his first term in office. His animosity toward James Comey stems from the former FBI Director's investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Although the probe, known as the Russia investigation, did not produce evidence linking Trump to Vladimir Putin, the President remains deeply offended by the scrutiny and what he perceives as the weaponization of government agencies against him.

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His disdain for Nancy Pelosi is similarly entrenched in political history. Trump loathes the former Speaker of the House for spearheading two separate impeachment proceedings against him. The first impeachment occurred in 2019, and the second took place in 2021. These events have left a lasting mark on his political legacy and personal view of Pelosi, leading him to categorize her as one of the enemies he cannot bring himself to forgive. He views their actions as personal attacks that were unwarranted and damaging.

A Charmed Life and Spiritual Outlook

Douthat challenged the President's stance by pointing out that Trump has led what many consider the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in recent history. The host asked how Trump could not find forgiveness after receiving so much success and privilege. Trump acknowledged the premise but maintained that his hatred was genuine and unyielding. He insisted that admitting he could not forgive was the only truthful response, despite the pressure to conform to societal expectations of magnanimity.

Despite his refusal to forgive specific individuals, Trump expressed hope regarding his own eternal destination. When asked directly if he believed he would go to heaven, the President replied that he hoped so and did not want to go to hell. As someone who describes himself as a religious person, he stated that in theory, he believed he would go to heaven. This comment reflects a complex relationship with faith, where personal righteousness and political victory are intertwined in his worldview.

Legacy and Future Remembrance

When asked what he wanted his presidency to be remembered for, Trump provided a succinct and familiar answer. He told Douthat that one hundred years from now, his legacy should be defined by the phrase that he made America great again. This statement serves as the core of his political identity and his desired historical footprint. The interview, which took place during the ongoing dynamics of his second term, continues to draw significant attention for its unfiltered look into the President's personal and political mindset.