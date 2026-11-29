The president called the coastal storm “an Act of God” that calls for the golf course to be renovated immediately.

Golfers move along the fairway past the stump of one of the hundreds of trees that were taken down at the federally-managed East Potomac Park on Nov. 13, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the coastal storm that flooded parts of the Washington, D.C. , area this week was “an Act of God” and urged a federal judge to allow his renovation plans for a golf course to proceed.referencing the golf course at East Potomac Park.

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“God must have been watching the problems we’ve been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. ” The president and his administration have repeatedly called on U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes to allow the administration to close the park, following their announcementTrump argued Saturday that heavy rains and flooding in the area have left the park “submerged and obliterated by the tides” and urged immediate action to lift the seawall.