President Donald Trump stated in an interview that the FBI's National Crime Information Center database was targeted in a hack, though the perpetrators and scale remain unclear, with law enforcement agencies relying on the system for critical criminal justice information.

Follow abc7NY on Google President Donald Trump said in an interview Saturday that the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database was targeted in a hack.

"Well, we just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," he said during the interview. A law enforcement source confirmed to ABC News that the database was hacked. The NCIC is a repository of criminal justice information, including data on criminal record history, current fugitives, stolen property, and missing persons, according to the FBI.

Also read FBI Investigates NCIC Database Breach Amid Cybersecurity Claims

The perpetrators behind the hack and the scale of the intrusion are currently unclear. Federal, state, and local law enforcement use the database for their investigations, according to retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack.

"Whether you’re a deputy sheriff in rural Tennessee, a state trooper working the interstate or an FBI agent investigating a fugitive, NCIC is how you check wanted persons, stolen vehicles, missing persons and other critical information," Pack told ABC News. "The FBI maintains the system, but it’s connected to law enforcement agencies all across the country. And that’s important when we start talking about how somebody might have gotten in," he added.

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Pack said that he believed the FBI will have its best cyber investigators on the case.

"Officers need to know that when they run somebody through NCIC, the information coming back is accurate," he said. "Because sometimes that information can mean the difference between an officer going home at the end of a shift or not.

"Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game During the interview, the president implied without providing evidence that the hack might include information related to the investigations into Russian interference into the 2016 election, which he has repeatedly called a "hoax," and the phone call he made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that led to his first impeachment by Congress. Russian hackers allegedly hacked Democratic National Committee emails during the summer of the 2016 campaign.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," he said. Later, Trump said he was being sarcastic. Cartel kingpin on FBI's most wanted list caught in dramatic operationWoman shoved from behind onto subway tracks in Astoria