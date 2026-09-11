President Trump said the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Lawmakers have requested a Nov. 18 briefing and Nvidia has launched an internal probe.

President Donald Trump said the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after Huang admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Trump said he spoke with Huang on Monday to check in on the AI tycoon, who told him he had no idea that his mistress Alice Huang, no relation, was a Beijing honeypot. I know the FBI is looking into it, Trump said. Trump called Huang on Monday to see if he is feeling all right, the president said at an impromptu press briefing.

Also read Trump Defends Jensen Huang Amid FBI Probe Into Nvidia China Allegations

He said I had no idea that she was a spy, and I really believe him, Trump said. The president added, I think that he will be in good shape, and expressed confidence that nothing criminal would be found. Nvidia revealed late Sunday that it was initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

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Nvidia CEO Faces Congressional Scrutiny

At the same time, Huang announced that he had been unfaithful to my wife, while also apologizing to Nvidia employees. Nvidia previously said Huang would remain CEO despite the revelations. Jensen Huang, 63, is also facing calls to appear before Congress and explain himself. Reps.

Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; John Moolenaar, head of the panel on the Chinese Communist Party; and Intel chair Rick Crawford wrote to Huang and requested that the CEO appear for a Nov. 18 briefing. Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC access to sensitive U.S. technology and information, the lawmakers wrote.

They added that it is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk and that Huang explain security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and your interactions with Alice Huang. In addition, Nvidia is conducting an internal probe after its leader told employees that he had cheated on his wife of more than 40 years with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company facing allegations it illicitly shipped advanced Nvidia computer chips into China.

Beijing Denies Spy Allegations

A secret memo from the US State Department concluded months ago that Alice Huang was spying for China based on video surveillance. However, Beijing has denied she was working on its behalf. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday that the so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but a smear against China.

Trump has repeatedly defended the CEO and his closest Silicon Valley ally, saying Monday he was amazed by Jensen Huang's affair admission because he sees him as a very high quality person. He is an amazing guy, Trump continued, adding, I hope there is no problem. On Sunday, people familiar with the matter told NBC News that Alice Huang, the woman who Jensen Huang allegedly had the affair with, was determined to be a Chinese spy.

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However, the New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed on the AI tycoon's relationship with the honeypot, and was warned that she was providing information to the Chinese government, but chose not to act. Trump declined to say Monday when he learned Jensen Huang was having an affair with the suspected Beijing operative, but he did say he did not know about it when the exec accompanied him to China in May with other tech CEOs.

Trump Knew Of Relationship Details

No, I did not hear about it then, the president said. Jensen Huang's close ties to Trump have coincided with several favorable policy developments for Nvidia, considered the world's most valuable chipmaker. Jensen Huang has been lobbying the US government to allow his company to sell advanced Nvidia graphics processing units in China.

He donated $25 million toward the cost of building Trump's massive ballroom and the two men have become good friends, a source close to them told The Post. Another source said Jensen Huang would brag about his close relationship with the president, 80. And Jensen has repeatedly lied about his relationship with Ms. Huang, the person noted.

The leather-jacketed CEO was appointed to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology by Trump earlier this year and awarded him the nation's highest honor for scientific achievement in October. Nvidia spokespeople did not immediately return a request for comment following Trump's remarks.