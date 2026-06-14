Trump says deal to end war with Iran is complete

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. and Iran have reached a deal to end the war.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement aimed at ending the war between the two countries.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines.

Let the oil flow!

" Trump posted on Truth Social. The prime minister of Pakistan, who helped initiate the talks, confirmed that"both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

" IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs in the lead-up to anticipated US-Iran deal "The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Details of the agreement have not been made public, including whether it contains provisions preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump has repeatedly said that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was the primary reason for the military campaign. Sharif said mediators are expected to facilitate additional meetings this week ahead of the signing ceremony.

"These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony," he said. The war began Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes targeting Iran's leadership and military infrastructure. The campaign continued for several weeks and reportedly killed thousands of people in Iran. Iran responded by attacking Israel and Gulf countries that it said supported the United States.

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and hundreds more were injured in those attacks. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump says the 100-day-old Iran war doesn't betray his 'no new wars' campaign promise Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes, contributing to higher fuel prices and broader economic uncertainty.

In response, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in an effort to restrict the country's oil exports and revenue. Whether Sunday's agreement ultimately ends the conflict remains unclear. A ceasefire reached in April proved fragile, with both sides continuing to exchange occasional strikes in the months that followed.





kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s name comes off Kennedy Center building after storms, legal wrangling: photosThe curtain started to come down for President Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center on Saturday.

Read more »

Iran deal 'scheduled to get signed' on Sunday, Strait of Hormuz to reopen: TrumpPresident Donald Trump said the U.S. is set to sign a new agreement with Iran.

Read more »

What If Emerging Star Folarin Balogun Couldn’t Play for the USMNT?U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to do away with birthright citizenship.

Read more »

Trump says deal to end Iran war will be signed Sunday, as Iran disagrees on timingPakistan's prime minister, a key mediator in U.S.-Iran talks to end the war, said Saturday that a peace deal was closer 'than ever before,' and could be finalized 'in the next 24 hours.'

Read more »