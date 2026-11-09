Trump says Dana White press secretary offer was a joke

'Dana is actually coming to the White House tomorrow,' Trump said, adding that the UFC executive is visiting 'for other reasons.'

) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was joking when he publicly offered UFC CEO Dana White the job of White House press secretary, clarifying that White is visiting the White House on Monday for unrelated reasons.

"I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea," Trump told reporters Sunday. "I was kidding, of course. ""Dana is actually coming to the White House tomorrow," Trump said, adding that the UFC executive is visiting "for other reasons. "Trump also said he wanted White to bring several “assistants” with him, including UFC fighters Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

Also read Dana White Accepts Trump Offer to Become White House Press Secretary

The post sparked widespread speculation that White could replace former press secretary Katie Zacharia, who left the position after just five days on the job. Trump acknowledged Sunday that some people reacted positively to the idea despite it being intended as a joke.

"That was an example of something where I was kidding," Trump said. "And then people said, you know, that's actually a pretty good idea. " White fueled further speculation Saturday night when he told reporters after a UFC event that he planned to fly to Washington immediately and had a meeting scheduled with Trump on Monday.

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The longtime Trump ally later posted "on to the next chapter" alongside a photo of himself standing at the White House press secretary podium.from the role of press secretary in October. Zacharia served in the position for five days before Trump said he would ask her whether the job was the right fit.

“I don’t think that Katie should be made to suffer like she is suffering at the hands of the press,” Trump said at the time. Zacharia's brief tenure was marked by questions about her professional background and her performance answering reporters' questions. She came under immediate scrutiny after appearing uncomfortable during her first briefing, delivering halting remarks praising the president and his accomplishments.

She took questions from only three reporters, all from conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets, and ended the briefing after about 14 minutes. Zacharia, a graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law, also faced criticism for describing herself as a “lawyer” despite not having passed a bar exam or otherwise being licensed to practice law. She had used the term while appearing as a commentator on conservative television networks.

Zacharia said the description was appropriate when providing legal analysis and noted she had worked as a lawyer in China. , who joined Fox News as an on-air contributor. Leavitt, 29, served as the 36th White House press secretary and was the youngest person ever to hold the position. In August, Leavitt stepped down to “spend more time with her beautiful young children and family,” Trump announced.