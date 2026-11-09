Trump says Air Force pilots described a round UFO flying three times faster than an F-22 fighter jet

Trump says Air Force pilots told him a round, non-aerodynamic object flew past an F-22 at three times its speed during a mysterious encounter.

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He also explains why the U.S. military used nuclear submarines as bait to track these mysterious anomalies.said Air Force pilots told him a mysterious round object flew past an F-22 fighter jet at three times its speed, while pledging to investigate claims that a secret government program studying UFOs could exist without the president's knowledge. Trump made the comments during an interview with correspondent Ross Douthat that aired Sunday on CBS'"60 Minutes.

" Douthat asked Trump whether anything the president had seen, heard or been told led him to believe there was more behind unidentified objects spotted in the sky. Trump described himself as"not too much of a believer," but pointed to conversations with Air Force pilots in the Oval Office.

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TRUMP SAYS FIRST RELEASES FROM PENTAGON UFO STUDY WILL COME OUT 'VERY, VERY SOON' AFTER PHOENIX RALLY TEASE "These are not people that you would say are conspiracy theorists – they don’t even know what it means – but they’re great, great pilots," Trump said, before joking about their appearance.

"Young, handsome, they have beautiful, nice flat tops. I’d like to have a haircut just like them. They look perfect, like Tom Cruise.

" An image released with a 2026 FBI report depicts a black triangular object above mountainous terrain. Federal agents reported seeing a silent, triangular object hover above a ridgeline before accelerating into a canyon. Authorities have not confirmed whether the image is an actual photograph or a reconstruction.

REP TIM BURCHETT CONVINCED THAT ALIENS EXIST, SAYS HE'S 'SEEN TOO MUCH' IN GOVERNMENT BRIEFINGS "They’re flying an F-22, which is the best there is, the fastest, the best plane that anyone’s ever seen," Trump said.

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"And something goes by them at three times their speed. And it’s round. It’s not aerodynamic.

"TRUMP ADMIN RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FILES DOCUMENTING UFOS, 'EXTRATERRESTRIAL LIFE'UFO WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS BILLIONS IN SECRET SPENDING HIDDEN FROM CONGRESS A screenshot of video footage from an alleged unidentified anomalous phenomenon sighting in the northeastern United States in July 2025, which was detailed in files released by the DOW and originally obtained by the FBI. "No, and I haven’t heard that," Trump said. "But if there is, I’m going to find out about it right after this interview.

"Trump later said there are"a lot of very solid people" who believe such claims are true, though he remained skeptical himself. MARCO RUBIO ADDRESSES UAP GOVERNMENT COVER-UP ALLEGATIONS, SAYS TRUMP WOULD GIVE A SPEECH IF ADMIN KNEW MOREmatte-black triangular object rise vertically above a mountain ridge, hover silently and then accelerate into a canyon at a speed they compared to a fighter jet. The witnesses described no visible engines, rotors, exhaust or other conventional means of propulsion.

Handheld thermal equipment also showed a uniform heat signature across the object's surface rather than concentrated heat typically associated with a propulsion system. Greg Wehner is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering U.S. news and crime, with a focus on breaking developments, law enforcement, public safety and major stories shaping communities across the country.