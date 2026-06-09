Trump salutes MSG crowd during national anthem of Knicks Game 3 — but some fans boo

Trump’s appearance at the Garden marks the first time a sitting president has attended an NBA Finals game.

Monday night to watch his hometown team, the New York Knicks , take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. by Knicks faithful when he was shown on the jumbotron during the National Anthem.

He attended as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan and was seen with EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in the suite. The game is the first NBA Finals on the Knicks’ home court in 27 years.

The Knicks, up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, are attempting to secure their first NBA championship since 1973. and a host of celebrities — including Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson — were also at the game, though not sitting near Trump. Raucous watch parties previously held outside MSG during the Knicks’ playoff run were moved to other parts of the city for Game 3, as the Secret Service and the NYPD set up a multi-block security perimeter around the arena ahead of Trump’s arrival.

A strict no-bags policy for fans attending the game was announced ahead of Trump’s visit, and Secret Service screened anyone entering the arena with TSA-style magnetometers. Trump, a massive sports fan, has attended several major sporting events since the start of his second term, including Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami, the men’s US Open tennis final in Queens and the Daytona 500 auto race in Florida.

The president told The Post last month that he has been enthralled by the Knicks’ playoff run.

“I was going to go , but they closed it out very quickly. They’re great, and Jim Dolan’s a great guy — he’s, as you know, owns and in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year,” Trump said on May 27.

“Boy, what a team! They win all their games,” he said of the Knicks.

“They really have some great players. ” Trump added, “The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well. ” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries , however, charged that Trump isn’t as big a Knicks fan as he is.

“It also is not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan. I mean does this guy even know the difference between Karl Rove and Karl-Anthony Towns? I don’t think so,” the Brooklyn Democrat said at a Capitol Hill press conference, while wearing a Knicks hat.

“He’s just injecting himself into the NBA Finals because he always has to bring the MAGA circus into town and that’s unfortunate,” Jeffries argued. it was “cool” that Trump would be attending the game, but his team would “still get out there and play who’s here and who’s not. ”





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