A pilot says lights used for Trump’s White House UFC extravaganza nearly blinded flight crews approaching Washington’s busiest airport.

A pilot says lights used for Trump’s White House UFC extravaganza nearly blinded flight crews approaching Washington’s busiest airport. Powerful lighting used during the construction and testing of the octagon on the South Lawn allegedly shone directly into the cockpit of an aircraft approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, creating a serious visibility hazard during landing.

Lights shine from the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring during a test in preparation for the UFC Freedom 250 match on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The incident allegedly occurred during a nighttime approach into Reagan, which is known for its trickier approach and crowded airspace, requiring crews to rely on both instrument readings and outside visual references.

People stop to look and take pictures as stage lights are tested for the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. While comparing the glare to a laser strike, the aviator stressed that no lasers were involved.

Reports were subsequently filed with both the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System, a confidential program used by aviation professionals to document potential hazards and safety concerns. The pilot said they also contacted a local FAA office and were advised to raise concerns directly with the White House.between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people in the early days of MAGA 2.0 at Reagan National.

A deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people. Aircraft approaching Reagan National routinely pass close to some of Washington’s most sensitive airspace and landmarks, often at relatively low altitudes during final approach. Construction continues on the Ultimate Fighting Championship "Claw" and the octagon fighting ring on the South Lawn of the White House.

Court filings revealed the spectacle had ballooned far beyond Trump’s original vision, with organizers expecting crowds of up to 125,000 people across the White House grounds and the nearby Ellipse. Another 75,000 people reportedly requested tickets.





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