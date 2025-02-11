Trump's whirlwind of changes sparks economic uncertainty and tech giants make headlines

President Trump's second term kicks off with a flurry of controversial decisions, raising concerns about ethics, trade, and the future of U.S. companies. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's bid to acquire OpenAI shakes up the AI world, while Chinese companies continue to distribute record amounts of cash to shareholders.

The second term of U.S. President Donald Trump has just begun, and the White House is already buzzing with activity. The administration is poised to suspend enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, President Trump has removed the director of the government ethics office, and even the humble penny is not immune to change, with Trump ordering a halt to its production. These actions have ignited concerns among investors about the implications for U.S.

companies operating in environments where corruption is prevalent. Will the loosening of ethics regulations lead to a rise in bribery and unethical practices? Will the rule of law be overshadowed by the pursuit of profits?Meanwhile, the tech world is abuzz with news of Elon Musk's audacious attempt to acquire OpenAI, the nonprofit organization behind the groundbreaking AI chatbot ChatGPT. Musk offered a staggering $97.4 billion for control of OpenAI, but the company's CEO, Sam Altman, playfully rejected the offer, suggesting instead that Musk buy Twitter for a more modest $9.74 billion.Adding to the global economic uncertainty, President Trump's threat of reciprocal tariffs looms large over Asian economies that enjoy substantial trade surpluses with the United States. Trump has indicated that he will announce these tariffs, which would match those imposed by other countries on U.S. goods, as early as Tuesday. This move has triggered anxiety among these economies, prompting them to seek ways to mitigate the potential impact. In a separate development, Chinese companies are accelerating their cash distribution through share buybacks and dividends, amidst a period of stringent corporate governance reform. Some analysts predict that this trend will continue, with Goldman Sachs estimating that Chinese companies could distribute $3.5 trillion in cash this year, setting a new record. The U.S. stock market, however, received a boost on Monday, driven by strong performance in the technology sector and a sense of optimism among traders despite the looming tariff threat. Meanwhile, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio is making waves, with its shares surging to record highs after announcing the debut of driver assistance technology powered by DeepSeek. Adding to the economic uncertainty, investors are increasingly calling for further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, as concerns about tariffs and their potential impact on inflation escalate. Economists have warned that a full-blown trade war could result in a significant spike in prices, a prospect that is already causing anxiety among consumers





