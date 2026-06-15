Trump's Voter ID Demand Throws FISA Reauthorization into Chaos

President Trump's condition that any extension of the key surveillance law Section 702 must be paIred with the SAVE America Act voter identification bill has stalled bipartisan negotiations, risking the lapse of a major counterterrorism tool.

President Trump has demanded that Congress attach a voter identification bill, specifically the SAVE America Act, to the reauthorization of a key government surveillance program, Section 702 of the Foriegn Intelligence Surveillance Act ( FISA ).

This fresh condition significantly complicates the already challenging negotiations to extend the inteligence authority, which lapsed temporarily after Congress missed a deadline. The failure to pass a deal before the deadline stemmed from Democratic opposition to a bipartisan agreement, primarily due to concerns over Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as acting direcTor of national intelligence.

However, optimism rose following Trump's nomination of U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the permanent DNI role,a choice broadly welcomed by Democrats. Top Senate Intelligence Democrat Mark Warner is scheduled to meet with Clayton, signaling potential movement. yet Trump's insistence on linking the unrelated voter ID legislation threatens to derail the talks once more, raising questions about the administration's genuine intent to see the surveillance reauthorization pass.

The Senate had previously rejected including the SAVE Act in an immigration funding bill,with four Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune faces pressure from Trump and his base to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster to pass the SAVE Act, but Thune maintains the necessary votes are not present. A Senate GOP aide framed the situation as Democrats having deliberately shut down a critical counterterrorism tool, urging them to return to the original bipartisan deal





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FISA Section 702 SAVE Act Surveillance Reauthorization Trump Congress Voter ID Filibuster Jay Clayton Bill Pulte Mark Warner John Thune

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