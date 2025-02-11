President Trump's suggestion of securing U.S. access to rare earth metals in Ukraine in exchange for continued support has ignited a complex debate. While some see it as a potential path to peace, others, including Ukrainian officials, express deep concern about the implications for Ukrainian sovereignty and the potential for territorial concessions.

The president's expressed desire for access to Ukraine 's rare earth metals has sparked reactions from both sides of the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed President Donald Trump 's statement that Ukrainians 'may be Russia ns some day,' highlighting Russia 's continued claims of control over Ukrainian territory. This comes as both Moscow and Kyiv engage in peace talks , with the White House hoping to end nearly three years of full-scale war.

Trump, during an interview with Fox News, revealed his plan to secure U.S. access to $500 billion worth of rare earth metals located in Ukraine in return for continued American support. He stated, 'They have tremendously valuable land in terms of rare earth, in terms of oil and gas and other things. I want to have our money secured because we're spending hundreds of billions of dollars and, you know, they may make a deal. They may not make a deal.' Adding fuel to the discourse, Trump remarked, 'They may be Russians some day or may not be Russians some day.'Peskov, in his Tuesday briefing, interpreted Trump's comments as reflecting the current situation in Ukraine, often referred to by Putin and other Russian officials as the 'new territorial realities' of Russian military occupation. He asserted, 'The fact that a significant part of Ukraine wants to become Russia, and has already, is a fact,' referencing Moscow's claimed 2022 annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandr Merezhko dismissed Trump's proposal, stating, 'It will never happen.' He further emphasized that Ukrainians have witnessed the horrors of living under Russian occupation in Bucha and Irpin, urging Trump to engage more with Zelenskyy to understand the true situation. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has expressed openness to Trump's rare earth metals proposal, stating that 'The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most.' He has also reiterated his willingness to engage in talks with any format, provided that America and Europe continue their support and security guarantees





