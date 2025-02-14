Trump's Ukraine Policy: A Dangerous Pivot Towards Appeasement

This news article analyzes Donald Trump's controversial actions and statements regarding Ukraine, highlighting his apparent shift towards appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin. It contrasts Trump's approach with that of his predecessor, Joe Biden, and scrutinizes the implications of Trump's policies for Ukraine's security and the international order.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Tulsi Gabbard , the former Democratic congresswoman and a controversial pick by Donald Trump , as the director of National Intelligence on Wednesday. Gabbard, who has echoed Russian talking points regarding the war in Ukraine , similar to Trump himself, faced opposition from Mitch McConnell, the former Senate Republican leader. Despite initial reservations from some GOP senators who previously pledged support for Ukraine , they ultimately did not oppose her nomination.

This same day, Trump held his first formal phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since returning to the White House. The call, described by Trump on social media, included friendly references to the U.S.-Soviet alliance during World War II and an immediate decision to start peace talks. Notably, Trump contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only after speaking with Putin, clearly indicating his preference for the Russian leader. When asked if he viewed Ukraine as an equal participant in the peace process, Trump's response was evasive and suggested that Ukraine should prioritize making peace, even if it meant accepting unfavorable terms.Trump's actions starkly contrast with the stance taken by former President Joe Biden, who condemned Putin, provided substantial military aid to Ukraine, and pledged unwavering support. Trump, however, appeared to prioritize appeasement, volunteering a potential meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia, excluding Zelensky. He even seemed to endorse Russia's justification for retaining illegally seized Ukrainian territory, citing the battles fought over it. These actions were met with jubilation by Russian state media. To further solidify his alignment with Putin, Trump dispatched two of his Cabinet secretaries on missions that undermined Ukraine's position. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth effectively ruled out Ukraine's NATO membership, denying them a crucial security guarantee. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demanded that Ukraine compensate the U.S. for past aid by supplying rare-earth minerals. Trump's approach resembles more of a coercive shakedown than a genuine effort to promote peace. This aligns with his previous tendency to view American involvement in foreign conflicts as transactional, prioritizing financial gain over strategic alliances. The timing of Hegseth's announcement, coinciding with the Munich Security Conference, was perceived as a deliberate provocation, drawing comparisons to Neville Chamberlain's infamous appeasement policies before World War II





